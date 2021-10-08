Meet The Eight India Cricketers Who Will be Part of Women's Big Bash League 2021

The upcoming season of Australia’s Women Big Bash League will have a strong Indian flavour with as many as eight cricketers from the country landing deals with the various teams. The season will get underway from October 14 and will run till November 27 when the final will be played.

A total of 59 matches will be played involving eight teams including Sydney Sixers Women, Melbourne Stars Women, Melbourne Renegades Women, Hobart Hurricanes Women, Sydney Thunder Women, Adelaide Strikes Women, Perth Scorchers Women and Brisbane Heat Women.

A host of India cricketers including Poonam Yadav, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav, Jemimah Rodrigues and Harmanpreet Kaur will be in action during the season.

Here’s a look at the eight India women stars who will be plying their trade in WBBL|07.

Harmanpreet Kaur (Melbourne Renegades)

Harmanpreet was the first ever India cricketer (male or female) to have signed with a BBL team. The top-order batter is known for her big-hitting abilities. The 32-year-old is the captain of India’s T20I team as well. In 118 WT20Is, she has scored 2266 runs including one century and six fifties. She is a handy bowler too, having taken 29 wickets with her off-breaks.

Smriti Mandhana (Sydney Thunder)

The opener is known for her elegant strokeplay. She’s known for her uncomplicated approach and hunger for runs. The 25-year-old has represented India in 82 WT20Is so far and scored 1918 runs including 13 fifties. She boasts of a strike-rate of 121.62.

Shafali Verma (Sydney Sixers)

The 17-year-old Shafali is arguably the most exciting batting talent to have come out of India in recent times. Her fearless approach has stunned and dazzled everyone. She is still a teenager and already has half-centuries across formats including in the recent pink-ball Test against Australia. In 26 WT20Is, Shafali has scored 683 runs at a strike-rate of 144.70 and struck three fifties as well.

Jemimah Rodrigues (Melbourne Renegades)

Another talent powerhouse, Jemimah recently became the youngest ever batter to reach 1,000 runs in WT20Is. She dazzled at the inaugural The Hundred in England, scoring 249 runs - the second-most in the season. The 21-year-old is a dynamic batter, capable of hitting the ball all across the park. In 48 WT20Is, she has scored 1025 runs at a strike-rate of 112.14 alongside six half-centuries.

Deepti Sharma (Sydney Thunder)

Deepti is an allrounder who has been an integral part of Indian team setup across formats. She is an offspinner who bats left-handed. She can bowl at any stage of a match be it the Powerplay, middle overs or the death overs. And her ability with the bat makes her an invaluable addition to any team. In 55 WT20Is so far, the 24-year-old has scored 470 runs and taken 56 wickets.

Radha Yadav (Sydney Sixers)

Radha has made her name as a left-arm spinner in limited-overs cricket and is the first ever player from a Gujarat team to have made the cut for the national side. Apart from her crafty spinners, she is a livewire in the field. In 40 WT20Is, the 21-year-old has taken 52 wickets at an average of 18.03 and an economy of 6.49.

Richa Ghosh (Hobart Hurricanes)

The 18-year-old Richa is up and coming wicketkeeper-batter who has represented India in limited-overs cricket. She is known for her aggressive batting and bats in the middle-order. In 10 WT20Is, Richa has scored 143 runs at a strike-rate of 114.40.

Poonam Yadav (Brisbane Heat)

Poonam is an experienced legspinner who has represented India across formats. She is known for her ability to stop the run-flow. Brisbane Heat hope the 30-year-old will also serve as a mentor to the players in the squad. enriching them with her experience. She has represented India in 71 WT20Is and taken 98 wickets at an average of 14.90 and an economy of 5.70.

