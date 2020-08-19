Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

3rd Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Rose Bowl, Southampton

21 Aug, 202015:30 IST

One-off T20I: GGY VS IMN

upcoming
GGY GGY
IMN IMN

Rose Bowl, Southampton

21 Aug, 202020:30 IST

Match 1: LUX VS CZE

upcoming
LUX LUX
CZE CZE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

28 Aug, 202020:30 IST

1st T20I: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Manchester

28 Aug, 202022:30 IST

Meet the Kannadiga 'Hudugi' Who is Rewriting History Books in Germany

Anuradha's next target is the Euro Qualifiers for the T20 World Cup where Germany could face teams like Scotland, Netherlands and Ireland.

Stacy Pereira |Trending Desk |August 19, 2020, 6:51 PM IST
Meet the Kannadiga 'Hudugi' Who is Rewriting History Books in Germany

It has been a week since Anuradha Doddaballapura created history by becoming the first-ever bowler to take four wickets in four consecutive balls in women’s T20Is -- a world record in women's cricket.

Sitting in a train, letting that moment sink in, the 33 year old biomedical scientist describes that moment as 'surreal'. But as her train pulls over at Frankfurt, her focus is back on the 20 girls who have enrolled at her academy to learn cricket from this kannadiga 'hudagi'.

Skipper for the German national team since 2017, love for cricket runs in Anuradha's family. It is no surprise then that her proud parents livestream all of her games sitting back here in Bengaluru. Having represented Karnataka in various tournaments in India this full-time biologist knew no matter where her career takes her, her love for the pitch would always bring her back to the field. And so in 2008 when she moved to the United Kingdom to pursue her master she knew that what better place to play cricket than in the nation that gave us the sport.

Anuradha went on to play county cricket in England and further honed her skill which she had been training for since the age of 13. But when her PhD brought her to Frankfurt in 2011 She had no idea that a football loving country would give her the opportunity not only to captain a side but also put Germany on the table of cricketing countries.

What started as a weekend and after-work hobby has now made this scientist focus on giving her time to the national team as well as girls who look upto her as their coach. "If there is one similarity between cricket and my job it is that both need a lot of ones hard work and time invested and the results only come out after months or years together. But patience that I learnt on the field is what i can apply to my job and take whatever comes at me in my stride", she says.

And even though Anuradha has no plans on returning to India or playing for the Indian womens team as of now, she has a slice of India on the field back in Gernamy as she has found teammates in fellow kannadigas Kartika Vijayraghavan and Sharu Sadarangani. "Some bit of Kannada banter on the pitch never hurt nobody, we are kannadigas after all and a language can take you everywhere" she said.

With no major tournaments planned in the near future or until January next year due to the pandemic Anuradha has plenty of time to prep her team for the games in 2021. Her next target is the Euro Qualifiers for the T20 World Cup where Germany could face teams like Scotland, Netherlands and Ireland.

But for now basking in the glory of having a whitewash series against Austria, Anuradha hopes that the recognition her achievements has brought will help in promoting German cricket and also throw some light on women's cricket especially in a non cricketing country.

Anuradha DoddaballapuraFrom the press boxgermany women's cricketwomen's zone

Upcoming Matches

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Isle of Man in Guernsey, Only T20I Series, 2020 | One-off T20I | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020

IMN vs GGY
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

CZE vs LUX
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pakistan in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Manchester All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more