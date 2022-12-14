Meet This 15-Year Old Afghanistan Spinner Who Is Youngest Ever to Register in IPL 2023 Auctions

The IPL auction is all set to take place on December 23 in Kochi and one man from Afghanistan might grab all the headlines, though not for triggering a bidding war! In-fact, Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar might become the youngest player to be bought in the IPL auctions. He is just 15.

For now, he has registered for the most awaited auctions in franchise cricket and hopes to get lucky come the D-Day. Here, it must be mentioned that he had put forth his name for the Big Bash League auctions, but couldn’t find any takers.

The 15-year-old hails from Paktia province, and is around 6ft 2 inches tall. He has registered himself at a base prize of 20 Lakh.

Bowls Like Zadran, Wants To Emulate Ashwin

For now, his bowling action can be traced back to his compatriot Mujeeb Zadran who is very popular among different franchise scouts across the world. Nevertheless, the Afghani said that he is inspired by India spinner Ravi Ashwin.

“Ashwin has been a champion spinner for India, and I like his variations. I have always considered him my inspiration,” Ghazanfar told Sportstar from Kabul on Tuesday.

“I started with tennis ball cricket and would play in my neighborhood, but under the guidance of my coach, I started bowling spin, and soon, I developed an action, and there hasn’t been any looking back since,” the youngster added.

Doesn’t Understand Hindi

Although, he doesn’t understand Hindi, he assured that language won’t be a problem while communicating across different cultures.

“I have played a fair bit of junior cricket, and my ultimate target is to play for Afghanistan. The IPL will help me improve my game as I would be able to learn quite a few things from the Indian and overseas players, and I am really looking forward to the experience. I hope to get picked by a franchise,” he said.

Played Shpageeza League

After playing in local U-16 tournaments, he got an opportunity to train with the Afghanistan U-19 players and made his debut in the Shpageeza League for Mis Ainak Knights. He accounted for five wickets in three matches and grabbed 4 for 15 in his second match against Hindkush Stars.

Once December 23 comes, he will be glued to the television sets just like any other youngster who wants to make it big in cricket.

