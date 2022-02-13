Meet Yash Dayal, The Uncapped Fast Bowler Bought by Gujarat Titans For Rs 3.2 Crore

Gujarat Titans splurged a whopping Rs 3.2 crore on uncapped Uttar Pradesh fast bowler Yash Dayal on the second day of the IPL 2022 mega auction being held in Bengaluru. Dayal is a left-arm medium pacer who hails from Prayagraj and has played in 12 first-class, 14 List A and 15 T20s for UP since making his professional debut in September 2018.

Dayal, 24, recently made the headlines for part of the Indian senior cricket team’s bio-bubble for the West Indies ODI series that ended earlier this week. However, once BCCI confirmed Ranji Trophy will get underway later this month, he was released to link up with his domestic team.

During the Vijay Hazare Trophy, he took 14 wickets in seven matches at an average of 17.35 and an economy of 3.77. He’s known for his ability to bowl consistently in the 140kph speed range.

Overall, he has taken a combined 83 wickets across formats for UP.

At Rs 3.2 crore, Dayal is GT’s third costliest buy at the auction (so far). New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson is their most expensive buy on Day 1 as they locked him in at Rs 10 crore. India fast bowler Mohammed Shami at Rs 6.25 crore is their second most expensive cricketer.

GT is owned by CVC Capitals, a private equity firm, and they placed a successful bid of Rs 5,625 to land the Ahmedabad-based franchise last year. There was a controversy over the firm’s alleged links with betting companies but it was later resolved.

