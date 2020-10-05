Meg Lanning Guides Australia to Series Win While Creating a few History of her Own

- Match 18 - 4 Oct, SunMatch Ended178/4(20.0) RR 8.9
PUN
CHE/(20.0) RR 8.9
Chennai beat Punjab by 10 wickets
- Match 17 - 4 Oct, SunMatch Ended208/5(20.0) RR 10.4
MUM
HYD/(20.0) RR 10.4
Mumbai beat Hyderabad by 34 runs
- Match 19 - 5 Oct, MonUp Next
RCB
DC
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 20 - 6 Oct, TueUp Next
MI
RR
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 21 - 7 Oct, WedUp Next
KKR
CSK
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 22 - 8 Oct, ThuUp Next
SRH
KXIP
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 23 - 9 Oct, FriUp Next
RR
DC
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 24 - 10 Oct, SatUp Next
KXIP
KKR
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 25 - 10 Oct, SatUp Next
CSK
RCB
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 26 - 11 Oct, SunUp Next
SRH
RR
15:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 27 - 11 Oct, SunUp Next
MI
DC
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 28 - 12 Oct, MonUp Next
RCB
KKR
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 29 - 13 Oct, TueUp Next
SRH
CSK
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 30 - 14 Oct, WedUp Next
DC
RR
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 31 - 15 Oct, ThuUp Next
RCB
KXIP
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 32 - 16 Oct, FriUp Next
MI
KKR
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 33 - 17 Oct, SatUp Next
RR
RCB
15:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 34 - 17 Oct, SatUp Next
DC
CSK
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 35 - 18 Oct, SunUp Next
SRH
KKR
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 36 - 18 Oct, SunUp Next
MI
KXIP
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 37 - 19 Oct, MonUp Next
CSK
RR
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 38 - 20 Oct, TueUp Next
KXIP
DC
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 39 - 21 Oct, WedUp Next
KKR
RCB
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 40 - 22 Oct, ThuUp Next
RR
SRH
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 41 - 23 Oct, FriUp Next
CSK
MI
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 42 - 24 Oct, SatUp Next
KKR
DC
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 43 - 24 Oct, SatUp Next
KXIP
SRH
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 44 - 25 Oct, SunUp Next
RCB
CSK
15:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 45 - 25 Oct, SunUp Next
RR
MI
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 46 - 26 Oct, MonUp Next
KKR
KXIP
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 47 - 27 Oct, TueUp Next
SRH
DC
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 48 - 28 Oct, WedUp Next
MI
RCB
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 49 - 29 Oct, ThuUp Next
CSK
KKR
19:30 IST - Dubai
- 1st ODI - 30 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ZIM
10:30 IST - Multan
- Match 50 - 30 Oct, FriUp Next
KXIP
RR
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 51 - 31 Oct, SatUp Next
DC
MI
15:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 52 - 31 Oct, SatUp Next
RCB
SRH
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- 2nd ODI - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
PAK
ZIM
10:30 IST - Multan
- Match 53 - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
CSK
KXIP
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 54 - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
KKR
RR
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 55 - 2 Nov, MonUp Next
DC
RCB
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 3 Nov, TueUp Next
PAK
ZIM
10:30 IST - Multan
- Match 56 - 3 Nov, TueUp Next
SRH
MI
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- 1st T20I - 7 Nov, SatUp Next
PAK
ZIM
14:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- 2nd T20I - 8 Nov, SunUp Next
PAK
ZIM
14:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- 3rd T20I - 10 Nov, TueUp Next
PAK
ZIM
14:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
NZ
WI
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 3rd T20I - 30 Nov, MonUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st Test - 3 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st Test - 3 Dec, ThuUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Hamilton
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
09:00 IST - Adelaide
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 3rd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 4th Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 1st ODI - 12 Jan, TueUp Next
AUS
IND
07:30 IST - Perth
- 2nd ODI - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Melbourne
- 3rd ODI - 17 Jan, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Sydney
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
Meg Lanning Guides Australia to Series Win While Creating a few History of her Own
Chasing 253, Australia completed a four-wicket win to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series against New Zealand.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: October 5, 2020, 5:20 PM IST
Australia captain Meg Lanning stitched a 117-run second-wicket partnership with Rachel Haynes to guide her side to a four-wicket victory against New Zealand in the second ODI to take an unassailable lead in the three-match series.
With this win, Australia have now extended their unbeaten ODI run to 20 matches. If the side wins the final ODI, then the side will equal Ricky Ponting's record of consecutive 21 ODI victories in 2003.
"We go out to win every game that we play, and it'll be no different Wednesday," she began. "It's a nice position to be in, I guess," Lanning said in the post-match press conference.
IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE|IPL 2020 SCHEDULE|IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE
Chasing 253, Australia got off to a steady start as openers Alyssa Healy and Rachael Haynes put on 37 runs for the first wicket. New Zealand got their first wicket in the seventh over as Sophie Devine clean bowled Healy (21).
Lanning then joined Haynes in the middle and the Australia captain set about her task with an almost robotic familiarity as the duo kept the scoreboard ticking.
Haynes was dismissed for 82, but Lanning continued. She finished the game having struck three sixes and nine fours on her way to a 101 not out from 96 balls and taking Australia over the line with 29 balls to spare.
"The total is always in the back of your mind but for me it's about getting in to start with – so the first 20 balls, having good intent, putting away the bad ball and just having really good footwork," she said.
"For us (today) it was just about getting to the 40th over with wickets in hand, and then if we needed to step the foot down a little bit we could, but we actually didn't need to today – we were able to keep the run rate under control and finish it off a bit early which was good," Lanning added.
ALSO READ | It Would be Wrong if Players Stay on Same Pay Amid COVID-19's Financial Hit to Cricket: Broad
While her team is on the cusp of history, 28-year-old Lanning herself created history during this run chase. She is now officially the most successful chaser in the history of women's ODIs. Her unbeaten 101 took her career run tally in winning chases to 2,125, eclipsing India legend Mithali Raj's mark of 2,036 in at warp speed, requiring just 38 innings versus Raj's 52.
Nine of Lanning's 14 ODI hundreds have come in winning chases – the next best is three, shared by her compatriot Karen Rolton and New Zealand pair Suzie Bates and Amy Satterthwaite.
To give it some more context, she had 14 ODI hundreds in 82nd innings, a rate unmatched in either the men's or women's game. Not by Kohli or Clark, or Amla or Edwards.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6009
|261
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking