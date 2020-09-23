CRICKETNEXT

Meg Lanning to Lead Melbourne Stars in WBBL

She will take over the reins from Elyse Villani who led the side last season

  • IANS
  • Updated: September 23, 2020, 10:20 AM IST
Meg Lanning to Lead Melbourne Stars in WBBL

Meg Lanning will be leading Melbourne Stars in the upcoming edition of the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL).

She will take over the reins from Elyse Villani who led the side last season. Lanning had captained the Stars in the opening two seasons before moving to Perth.

"I'm looking forward to leading the Melbourne Stars again and building on the great work Elyse Villani has done. It's a privilege to be captain and we're pretty happy with how our squad looks ahead of the tournament," Lanning said in an official statement."

More than anything, I'm really looking forward to getting back to playing cricket, firstly with Australia and then with Stars in WBBL."

Meanwhile, the side also announced the signing of all-rounder Bhavi Devchand to complete its roster for this WBBL season slated to be played in Sydney, beginning October 25.

Devchand, 27, signed her first contract with Victoria this season and has previously played for the Perth Scorchers and Gloucestershire.

"Bhavi is obviously new to the Stars team and the Victorian squad this season. We're looking forward to having her involved in WBBL and I'm sure she'll take a lot from the opportunity," Lanning said.

Melbourne Stars squad: Meg Lanning (captain), Katherine Brunt, Nat Sciver, Elyse Villani, Mignon du Preez, Annabel Sutherland, Lucy Cripps, Bhavi Devchand, Alana King, Holly Ferling, Erin Osborne, Tess Flintoff, Georgia Gall, Sophie Day, Nicole Faltum.

