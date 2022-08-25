'Mega Kingship'- Fans React as Virat Kohli, Babar Azam Catch Up Ahead of Asia Cup 2022

Asia Cup 2022 is about to begin in just a few days with all eyes on the mega clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan on August 28. Ahead of the tournament, BCCI shared a video of Indian cricketers who reached Dubai wherein Virat Kohli can be seen exchanging handshake with the Pakistan captain, Babar Azam.

The meet-up between two cricketing giants, Kohli and Azam ahead of India’s practice session in Dubai has given cricket fans a treat to the eyes.

As soon as BCCI shared the 35-second-long clip, the fans started cherishing the moment where the two premier batters can be seen in one frame.

Here are a few reactions:

Meet Up Of Modern Day Greats

The stage is all set to witness both Kohli and Azam’s batting show on Sunday (August 28) . While Babar, the Pakistan skipper has been in flawless form, Kohli, on the other side has been jostling with his form and having a tough time in scoring big for the team.

The former Indian captain was not seen in either of the West Indies and Zimbabwe series. In fact, he will be in action after a gap, with his previous international outing against England last month. It is to be seen that how does he score in the tournament and will his fans get to see some master class shots or not.

However, Kohli has done some solid homework it seems, as he shared his video practicing and playing some big shots in Dubai. The video went viral on social media in a clicks time but the most awaited part is that how much of that practice will be reflected in the actual game against Pakistan.

India will be facing Pakistan after the 2021 T20 World Cup where Pakistan won by 10 wickets. While Babar and Co. will hope for repeating the same feat, however, the Indian unit led by Rohit Sharma, will look to settle the score this time around and win the match.

Taking current form into consideration, Babar is expected to continue his good form. While, on the other hand, Kohli will be all set to add another record to his name as he will be playing his 100th T20I on Sunday.

