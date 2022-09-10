'Meherbaan Badi Der ki Aate Aate': Ex-Pakistan Captain Says Virat Kohli Himself will be Relieved With 71st Ton

The admirers of Virat Kohli had a sigh of relief on Thursday when their superstar walked out to bat against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup 2022. India were knocked out of the tournament following back-to-back defeats against Pakistan and Sri Lanka. But Kohli made sure that India shall bid adieu to the tournament with good memories. The former Indian captain ended the century draught with an unbeaten 122 off 61 balls as India set Afghanistan a mammoth 213-run target. Surprisingly, it was also his first century in T20 Internationals.

Kohli’s 71st hundred was something which the entire cricket fraternity waited for. And once it came to the doorstep, it was appreciated with open hearts. Several current and former players heaped praise on the ace Indian batter for rediscovering his lost mojo. Former Pakistan captain Inzamam ul Haq also lauded Kohli’s terrific ton but mentioned that it came a bit late as India were already out of the Asia Cup 2022.

“Meherbaan badi der ki aate aate (It came a bit too late). The kind of form and performance that everyone was expecting from India was on display against Afghanistan. KL Rahul and Virat Kohli batted really well, and that aggression in their game was evident,” Inzamam said in his YouTube video.

“But it was a bit too late as it did not help their cause with regard to progressing further in the tournament,” he added.

Kohli’s knock was comprised of 12 fours and six sixes. Inzamam said the Indian batter’s form is crucial for the team going forward.

“It is definitely good news for India that Kohli scored a hundred after more than a thousand days. His form is crucial for India to win matches going forward. Kohli himself will be relieved and will be much more relaxed now.

“One thing that I noticed during the tournament was that Indians were under a lot of pressure. Against big teams in tough conditions, quality teams come out with stronger performances; they don’t struggle. If India continue to underperform this way in crunch games, it won’t be good news for them. Things are only bound to get difficult,” Inzamam said.

