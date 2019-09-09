Mehidy Hasan Dropped from Bangladesh Squad for First Two Tri-series T20Is
Bangladesh have dropped Mehidy Hasan from the 13-man squad for the first two T20I games of the home tri-series against Afghanistan and Zimbabwe, adding a few new faces in the squad with an eye on the World T20 next year.
Mehidy Hasan Dropped from Bangladesh Squad for First Two Tri-series T20Is
Bangladesh have dropped Mehidy Hasan from the 13-man squad for the first two T20I games of the home tri-series against Afghanistan and Zimbabwe, adding a few new faces in the squad with an eye on the World T20 next year.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 5th Test Test | Thu, 12 Sep, 2019
AUS v ENGThe Oval
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 T20 | Fri, 13 Sep, 2019
ZIM v BANMirpur
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 ODI | Fri, 13 Sep, 2019
PNG v USALauderhill, Florida
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 T20 | Sat, 14 Sep, 2019
ZIM v AFGMirpur All Fixtures
Team Rankings