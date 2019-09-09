Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Mehidy Hasan Dropped from Bangladesh Squad for First Two Tri-series T20Is

Bangladesh have dropped Mehidy Hasan from the 13-man squad for the first two T20I games of the home tri-series against Afghanistan and Zimbabwe, adding a few new faces in the squad with an eye on the World T20 next year.

September 9, 2019
"We have formed this squad looking forward and there is no reason to believe that those who couldn't make it into the squad won't have a chance in the upcoming matches," chief selector Minhajul Abedin told Cricbuzz. "We have only named a squad for the opening two games.

The likes of Mahedi Hasan and Afif Hossain are returning to international cricket while right arm fast-medium bowler Yeasin Arafat gets a maiden call-up. Mohammad Saifuddin is back in the squad after returning from an injury.

"We have included a few youngsters as we have a lot of Twenty20 matches in the coming days, Abedin said. "Mahedi and Afif are considered our future prospects and we just want to see how they can cope with the pressures of international cricket.

"Mishu [Yeasin] is doing well in the domestic circuit for quite some days and we want to see how he fares at the international level.

"Saifuddin is fit to play. The physio said that he will be able to take the load of shorter version cricket and his back pain is not constant. He is already bowling and we need to be playing him while managing his workload."

The first match takes place on September 13 between the hosts and Zimbabwe.

