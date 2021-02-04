Mehidy Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman Put Bangladesh on Top in First Test vs West Indies

- 3rd ODI - 26 Jan, 2021Match Ended266/9(50.0) RR 5.32
AFG
IRE230/10(47.1) RR 4.88
Afghanistan beat Ireland by 36 runs
- 1st Test - 26 - 29 Jan, 2021Match Ended220/10(69.2) RR 3.17245/10(100.3) RR 2.44
SA
PAK378/10(119.2) RR 3.1790/3(22.5) RR 3.94
Pakistan beat South Africa by 7 wickets
- 1st Test - 5 Feb, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd Test - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
BAN
WI
09:00 IST - Mirpur
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
08:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 2nd T20I - 30 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 3rd T20I - 1 Apr, ThuUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 1st Test - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - London
- 2nd Test - 10 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 23 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd T20I - 24 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 3rd T20I - 26 Jun, SatUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
17:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
15:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
19:00 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
Mehidy Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman Put Bangladesh on Top in First Test vs West Indies
Mustafizur Rahman claimed two early wickets after Mehidy Hasan struck his maiden Test hundred to put Bangladesh on top in the first Test against the West Indies in Chittagong on Thursday.
- AFP
- Updated: February 4, 2021, 6:58 PM IST
Mustafizur Rahman claimed two early wickets after Mehidy Hasan struck his maiden Test hundred to put Bangladesh on top in the first Test against the West Indies in Chittagong on Thursday. Mehidy hit 103 off 168 balls to guide the hosts to 430 in their first innings before Mustafizur's 2-18 helped them reduce the tourists to 75-2 at stumps on the second day. Captain Kraigg Brathwaite and Nkrumah Bonner put 51 runs in an unbroken third-wicket stand to stave off further damage after Mustafizur rattled the visitors by dismissing John Campbell and Shayne Moseley early. Both the batsmen were judged leg-before, making three and two runs respectively.
India vs England Full Coverage | India vs England Full Schedule
Brathwaite closed in on a 50 to remain unbeaten on 49 alongside debutant Bonner, 17 not out, at the close.
Mehidy was earlier the last man dismissed in Bangladesh's innings when he holed out a catch to substitute Kavem Hodge at long on off off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall.
Shakib Al Hasan also struck 68 as Bangladesh dominated the West Indies' bowlers to add 188 runs in two sessions after resuming the day's play at 242-5.
Left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican was the top West Indies bowler, claiming four wickets for 133 runs.
Babar Azam, Fawad Alam Lead Pakistan Fightback vs South Africa on Rain-affected Day 1 of 2nd Test
Warrican struck early in the second day when he bowled overnight batsman Liton Das (38) in the third over of the day.
Liton could add just four runs to his overnight score but Shakib and Mehidy seized back the momentum with a 67-run partnership for the seventh wicket.
The partnership ended when Shakib cut a loose shot to Brathwaite at point after hitting five fours in his patient 150-ball knock.
Forget the World Test Championship, This is Now as Historic a Series as Any: David Gower
The visitors dropped Mehidy at 24 as Moseley put down a simple catch at silly point off, which would have given Warrican a maiden five-wicket Test haul.
The all-rounder made the most of it, forging two other sizable partnerships of 44 and 57 runs, with Taijul Islam and Nayeem Hasan respectively.
Taijul made 18 before being dismissed by Shannon Gabriel as Joshua Da Silva took a catch behind the stumps.
Nayeem made 24 off 46 balls with four boundaries, including three in a single over, before he was bowled by debutant Bonner for his maiden Test wicket.
India Ease Back Into Training With Fun Game of Footvolley at Chepauk Stadium
Mehidy swept Warrican to bring his hundred off 160 balls but soon lost his wicket to Cornwall to bring an end to Bangladesh's innings.
Cornwall finished with 2-114 and Mustafizur was unbeaten on three runs.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|India
|3765
|118
|3
|Australia
|3498
|113
|4
|England
|4734
|108
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking