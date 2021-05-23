Mehidy Hasan Picks Four, Bangladesh Overcome Hasaranga Fightback to Win COVID-Hit ODI

Spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz claimed four wickets as Bangladesh overcame a late fightback from Wanindu Hasaranga to beat Sri Lanka by 33 runs in the first one-day international on Sunday.

Mehidy returned figures of 4-30 from 10 overs of his off spin to help bowl out Sri Lanka for 224 in the tourists’ chase of 258. Number eight Hasaranga hit a valiant 74 off 60 balls.

Mustafizur Rahman took three wickets with fellow fast bowler Mohammad Saifuddin claiming two.

Earlier Mushfiqur Rahim (84) and Mahmudullah Riyad (54) put on 109 runs for the fifth wicket to guide Bangladesh to 257-6 after they opted to bat at the start of the three-match series.

In reply, Sri Lanka were in trouble at 102-6 before Hasaranga put on 47 runs with Dasun Shanaka and then 62 with Isuru Udana for the eighth wicket to revive their hopes.

Saifuddin (2-49) bowled Shanaka for 14 and then claimed the wicket of Hasaranga, who hit three fours and five sixes in his 60-ball knock.

Mustafizur, who finished with figures of 3-34, sent back Udana for 21 on the very next ball.

Sri Lanka suffered a blow before the match as all-rounder Shiran Fernando was ruled out after being tested Covid-19 positive twice in two days.

The match was thrown into uncertainty as fast bowler Udana and bowling coach Chaminda Vaas also tested Covid-19 positive alongside Fernando.

A second test cleared Udana and Vaas of the virus and the match began on time.

Sri Lankan players, who are also involved in pay row with country’s cricket authorities ahead of the series, were led by Kusal Perera.

“Losing isn’t good, but we had a lot of positives. The bowlers bowled in the right directions. Batting wise Wanindu (Hasaranga) did a good job,” said Perera.

Bangladesh skipper Tamim Iqbal hit 52 before Dhananjaya de Silva’s two wickets in two balls in the 23rd over put them in trouble at 99-4.

Mushfiqur and Mahmudullah then put on a key stand to thwart the Sri Lankan bowling with some attacking batting.

Mushfiqur’s 87-ball innings ended when he was caught by Udana at short third man off Lakshan Sandakan while attempting a reverse sweep.

“It wasn’t an easy wicket to bat on, we lost a couple of early wickets but I thought Tamim batted really well. I took my time and Riyad too batted well,” said player of the match Mushfiqur.

Mahmudullah’s dismissal to de Silva, who claimed 3-45, meant Bangladesh were unable to find a late spark they were looking for.

Number seven Afif Hossain’s 22-ball 27 helped Bangladesh go past the 250-run mark.

“Winning is happiness. Boys are really happy. We hope we can put on a better show next time,” said Bangladesh captain Tamim.

The second match will be held at the same ground on Tuesday.

