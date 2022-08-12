Mel Jones to Step Down From Cricket Australia Board For Overseas Work Commitment

Former Australia cricketer Mel Jones has said she will step down from Cricket Australia board in October to focus on her media and work commitments, particularly those in overseas. Jones joined the CA board in 2019 as one of its nine directors and was the lone member with an experience of playing international cricket.

The 50-year-old Jones will not stand up for re-election which in turn will help her in committing fully to her future work commitments.

“It has been an honour to serve for three years on the CA board,” Jones said. “But my future work commitments, particularly given that I will be overseas for many months of the year, mean that I will not be able to devote the time required to fully support my fellow board members after this year.”

Apart from her work with CA, Jones has been doing commentary duties in Australia and elsewhere.

“I am delighted, of course, to be able to continue my long-standing connection to cricket through my commentary, sporting and business interests and broad range of cricket relationships,” she said.

Jones played five Test and 61 ODIs for Australia between 1997 and 2005.

CA chairman Lachlan Henderson called Jones an “outstanding” member and her contribution “invaluable”.

“Her unique perspective and insights have been invaluable as we have set the strategy to ensure the continuing future health of the game,” he said. “We look forward to formally recognising Mel’s contribution on the CA board at the AGM in October.”

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here