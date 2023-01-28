Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable XIs for Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat, Big Bash League, January 29

Dream 11 fantasy cricket for the BBL match between Melbourne Renegades and Melbourne Stars: Melbourne Renegades will host Brisbane Heat in the blockbuster knockout match of the Big Bash League on January 29. Renegades will be the favourites to triumph in the high-stakes match as they have been more consistent in the tournament. While Aaron Finch-led Melbourne Renegades finished at the third position on the points table after the league stage, Brisbane Heat managed to secure the fifth spot. Renegades have many match-winners in their squad which includes Tom Rogers, Will Sutherland and Martin Guptill. Moreover, veteran Aaron Finch has also found his midas touch with the bat.

On the other hand, Brisbane Heat were clinical in the Eliminator and will fancy their chances on Sunday. Skipper Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne had played explosive knocks in the Eliminator. If Khawaja and Labuschagne get going in the Knockout as well, Brisbane Heat will be hard to beat.

Ahead of the BBL Knockout match between Melbourne Renegades and Brisbane Heat, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the BBL Knockout match between Melbourne Renegades and Brisbane Heat be played?

The BBL Knockout match between Melbourne Renegades and Brisbane Heat will be played on January 29.

Where will the BBL Knockout match between Melbourne Renegades and Brisbane Heat be played?

The BBL Knockout match between Melbourne Renegades and Brisbane Heat will be played at the Docklands Stadium, Melbourne.

What time will the BBL Knockout match between Melbourne Renegades and Brisbane Heat begin?

The BBL Knockout match between Melbourne Renegades and Brisbane Heat will begin at 1:45 pm IST on January 29.

Which TV channels will broadcast the BBL Knockout match between Melbourne Renegades and Brisbane Heat?

The BBL Knockout match between Melbourne Renegades and Brisbane Heat will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the BBL Knockout match between Melbourne Renegades and Brisbane Heat?

The BBL Knockout match between Melbourne Renegades and Brisbane Heat will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Will Sutherland

Vice-Captain: Usman Khawaja

Suggested Playing XI for Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Sam Harper

Batters: Aaron Finch, Shaun Marsh, Usman Khawaja

All-rounders: Will Sutherland, James Bazley, Michael Neser, Matt Renshaw

Bowlers: Kane Richardson, Tom Rogers, Matthew Kuhnemann

Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat Predicted Playing XI:

Melbourne Renegades: Martin Guptill, Shaun Marsh, Sam Harper, Aaron Finch, Matt Critchley, Jonathan Wells, Fawad Ahmed, Tom Rogers, Will Sutherland, Kane Richardson, Corey Rocchiccioli

Brisbane Heat: Usman Khawaja, Josh Brown, Marnus Labuschagne, Sam Hain, Matt Renshaw, Jimmy Peirson, James Bazley, Matthew Kuhnemann, Michael Neser, Spencer Johnson, Mitchell Swepson

