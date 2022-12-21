Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat Live Streaming: How to Watch BBL 2022-23 Coverage on TV And Online

Melbourne Renegades will cross swords against the Brisbane Heat at the GMHBA stadium. The Renegades have started the 2022-23 Big Bash season in fine fashion winning both their matches so far. They currently sit in the second position of the BBL with four points in their kitty after two games and a perfect record as of now. Their batting department has shown their firepower this season, making for some entertaining viewing.

Meanwhile, Brisbane Heat sit second from bottom in the Big Bash League after losing their first match of the season. Brisbane lost in their opening game of the season against a rejuvenated Melbourne Renegades. Nic Maddinson pulled off a spectacular performance scoring 87 runs from 49 balls to give his side the advantage. Akeal Hosein led his side in the bowling department after picking up three wickets.

The Melbourne Renegades would thus have a slight edge going into this match, fancying their chances of a third victory on the trot.

Ahead of the match between Melbourne Renegades and Brisbane Heat, here is all you need to know

When will the Big Bash League match Melbourne Renegades (MR) vs Brisbane Heat (BH) start?

The game is scheduled to be played on December 21, Wednesday.

Where will the Big Bash League match Melbourne Renegades (MR) vs Brisbane Heat (BH) be played?

The Melbourne Renegades (MR) vs Brisbane Heat (BH) fixture will be played at the GMHBA Stadium, Geelong.

What time will the Big Bash League match Melbourne Renegades (MR) vs Brisbane Heat (BH) begin?

The match will begin at 1:45 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Big Bash League match Melbourne Renegades (MR) vs Brisbane Heat (BH) match?

The Melbourne Renegades (MR) vs Brisbane Heat (BH) match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Big Bash League match Melbourne Renegades (MR) vs Brisbane Heat (BH) match?

The Melbourne Renegades (MR) vs Brisbane Heat (BH) match is available to be streamed live on the Sony LIV app.

Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat Possible XIs

Melbourne Renegades probable playing XI: Sam Harper, Aaron Finch, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Andre Russell, Nic Maddinson (c), Jonathan Wells, Akeal Hosein, Tom Rogers, Will Sutherland, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Kane Richardson

Brisbane Heat probable playing XI: Max Bryant, Josh Brown, Colin Munro, Sam Billings, Jimmy Peirson(w/c), Ross Whiteley, James Bazley, Mark Steketee, Xavier Bartlett, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Kuhnemann

