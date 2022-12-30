Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers Live Streaming: How to Watch BBL 2022-23 Coverage on TV And Online in India?

Melbourne Renegades will cross swords with Sydney Sixers at the GMHBA Stadium, South Geelong Victoria on Friday. The Renegades started this edition of the Big Bash League in fine form with three straight victories but have lost their last two games on the trot.

The club from Melbourne are currently sitting in the third position on the BBL table with six points from five games. They lost against the Sydney Sixers in their last game by a margin of 34 runs.

Sydney Sixers, on the other hand, are in fine form winning their last three games in the competition. The Sixers also have the psychological edge in this battle and have already defeated Melbourne Renegades in their last fixture.

Ben Dwarshuis was the standout player for the Sydney-based club by picking up 4-17 in his spell of four overs. Josh Philippe also contributed with the bat by scoring 55 runs from 40 balls. Dwarshuis got the Player of the Match award for his exploits

Ahead of the match between Melbourne Renegades and Sydney Sixers, here is all you need to know

When will the Big Bash League match Melbourne Renegades (MR) vs Sydney Sixers (SS) start?

The game is scheduled to be played on December 30, Friday.

Where will the Big Bash League match Melbourne Renegades (MR) vs Sydney Sixers (SS) be played?

The Melbourne Renegades (MR) vs Sydney Sixers (SS) fixture will be played at the GMHBA Stadium, South Geelong Victoria.

What time will the Big Bash League match Melbourne Renegades (MR) vs Sydney Sixers (SS) begin?

The match will begin at 1 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Big Bash League match Melbourne Renegades (MR) vs Sydney Sixers (SS) match?

The Melbourne Renegades (MR) vs Sydney Sixers (SS) match will be televised on Sony Six channel in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Big Bash League match Melbourne Renegades (MR) vs Sydney Sixers (SS) match?

The Melbourne Renegades (MR) vs Sydney Sixers (SS) match is available to be streamed live on the Sony LIV app and website.

MR vs SS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Hayden Kerr

Vice-Captain: Akeal Hosein

Suggested Playing XI for MR vs SS Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Josh Philippe,

Batters: Aaron Finch, Jordan Silk, Kurtis Patterson

All-rounders: Hayden Kerr, Sean Abbott, Nic Maddinson

Bowlers: Akeal Hosein, Tom Rogers, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Jackson Bird

Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers Possible Starting XI

Melbourne Renegades probable playing XI: Martin Guptill, Nic Maddinson, Aaron Finch, Shaun Marsh, Jono Wells, Peter Handscomb, Akeal Hosein, Will Sutherland, Tom Rogers, Kane Richardson, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Sydney Sixers probable playing XI: Kurtis Patterson, Josh Philippe, James Vince, Moises Henriques, Jordan Silk, Dan Christian, Hayden Kerr, Ben Dwarshuis, Sean Abbott, Jackson Bird, Todd Murphy

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here