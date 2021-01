Melbourne Stars' Adam Zampa Suspended for one BBL Match for Audible Obscenity

Zampa was found guilty of a Level 1 offence under the Cricket Australia Code of Conduct and accepted a penalty of one suspension point and a $2500 fine.

Melbourne Stars player Adam Zampa has been suspended for one Big Bash League match after accepting a charge for an audible obscenity during his side’s match against the Sydney Thunder on December 29.

Zampa was found guilty of a Level 1 offence under the Cricket Australia Code of Conduct and accepted a penalty of one suspension point and a $2500 fine.

As a result of this sanction, Zampa will miss the Melbourne Stars’ next BBL|10 match against the Hobart Hurricanes on January 2 due to suspension