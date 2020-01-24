Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Concluded

IND IN NZ, 5 T20I SERIES, 2020 1st T20I, Eden Park, Auckland, 24 January, 2020

2ND INN

New Zealand

203/5 (20.0)

New Zealand
v/s
India
India*

204/4 (19.0)

India beat New Zealand by 6 wickets
Rain Stoppage

U-19 CWC, 2020 Match 20, Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein, 24 January, 2020

1ST INN

India Under-19 *

103/0 (21.0)

India Under-19
v/s
New Zealand Under-19
New Zealand Under-19

Toss won by New Zealand Under-19 (decided to field)
Live

BASIL D'OLIVEIRA TROPHY, 2019/20 4th Test, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 24 - 28 Jan, 2020

South Africa

South Africa
v/s
England
England
Live

BAN IN PAK, 3 T20IS, 2020 1st T20I, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, 24 January, 2020

1ST INN

Bangladesh *

125/4 (18.1)

Bangladesh
v/s
Pakistan
Pakistan

Toss won by Bangladesh (decided to bat)
Live

BBL, 2019/20 Match 51, Perth Stadium, Perth, 24 January, 2020

1ST INN

Adelaide Strikers *

7/0 (0.5)

Adelaide Strikers
v/s
Perth Scorchers
Perth Scorchers

Toss won by Adelaide Strikers (decided to bat)
Live

BBL, 2019/20 Match 50, Bellerive Oval, Hobart, 24 January, 2020

2ND INN

Hobart Hurricanes

185/6 (20.0)

Hobart Hurricanes
v/s
Sydney Thunder
Sydney Thunder*

128 (17.3)

Hobart Hurricanes beat Sydney Thunder by 57 runs

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: NZ VS IND

live
NZ NZ
IND IND

Auckland

24 Jan, 202012:20 IST

2nd T20I: NZ VS IND

upcoming
NZ NZ
IND IND

Auckland

26 Jan, 202012:20 IST

3rd T20I: NZ VS IND

upcoming
NZ NZ
IND IND

Hamilton

29 Jan, 202012:30 IST

4th T20I: NZ VS IND

upcoming
NZ NZ
IND IND

Wellington WPS

31 Jan, 202012:30 IST

Melbourne Stars Coach David Hussey Fined For Comments About Using Spikes on Pitch

David Hussey, the Melbourne Stars coach has been fined AUD 2000, after claiming in an interview that he walked on the pitch while wearing spikes, before the encounter versus Adelaide Strikers.

Cricketnext Staff |January 24, 2020, 3:16 PM IST
Melbourne Stars Coach David Hussey Fined For Comments About Using Spikes on Pitch

David Hussey, the Melbourne Stars coach has been fined AUD 2000, after claiming in an interview that he walked on the pitch while wearing spikes, before the encounter versus Adelaide Strikers.

Former Australia batsman later accepted the charge.

While in the commentary box, Hussey said, "You just want to see what the pitch is like, Brendon. You want to dot every I and cross every t and try to get the competitive advantage over the opposition."

In a statement, Cricket Australia stated, "Prior to the start of play, only the captain and team coach may walk on the pitch to assess its condition. Spiked footwear is not permitted at this time."

After the incident Hussey apologized for the incident and said, “I would like to apologise for my comments made at our match against the Strikers on Wednesday.

"These comments were made in jest and in a light-hearted moment with the commentators. I never intended to suggest that I had in any way broken the rules of the game. I realise that my comments, broadcast to our fans and supporters, may have undermined the Spirit of Cricket and for this I apologise."

bbl 09david husseyMelbourne Stars

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 26 Jan, 2020

IND v NZ
Auckland

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Wed, 29 Jan, 2020

IND v NZ
Hamilton

ICC CWC 2019 | 4th T20I T20 | Fri, 31 Jan, 2020

IND v NZ
Wellington WPS All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 New Zealand 3449 105
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 England 4593 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7748 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 South Africa 5193 110
5 Australia 5854 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10645 260
see more