Melbourne Stars Coach David Hussey Fined For Comments About Using Spikes on Pitch

David Hussey, the Melbourne Stars coach has been fined AUD 2000, after claiming in an interview that he walked on the pitch while wearing spikes, before the encounter versus Adelaide Strikers.
Former Australia batsman later accepted the charge.
While in the commentary box, Hussey said, "You just want to see what the pitch is like, Brendon. You want to dot every I and cross every t and try to get the competitive advantage over the opposition."
In a statement, Cricket Australia stated, "Prior to the start of play, only the captain and team coach may walk on the pitch to assess its condition. Spiked footwear is not permitted at this time."
After the incident Hussey apologized for the incident and said, “I would like to apologise for my comments made at our match against the Strikers on Wednesday.
"These comments were made in jest and in a light-hearted moment with the commentators. I never intended to suggest that I had in any way broken the rules of the game. I realise that my comments, broadcast to our fans and supporters, may have undermined the Spirit of Cricket and for this I apologise."
