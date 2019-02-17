Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Melbourne Stars' Epic Collapse Leaves Twitter Aghast

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: February 17, 2019, 1:42 PM IST
(Image: Twitter/ICC)

What looked like a one-sided game for the most part was turned upside down in a short spell as the Melbourne Renegades triggered a collapse of epic proportions.

The Melbourne Stars lost 7 for 19 after being 93 for no loss chasing 146 to hand the Renegades a maiden Big Bash League (BBL) title on Sunday.













Stars pacer Jackson Bird made an immediate impact in the first innings as he was involved in the first three Renegades' wickets, which set the tone for his side.











The Renegades have struggled against spin and it was evident in the final as well, with Adam Zampa and Sandeep Lamichhane finishing with figures of 8-0-37-2.

Dan Christian and Tom Cooper ensured the Renegades would have something to bowl at, as they managed to take their side to a score of 145/5 with an 80-run stand.




In the chase, Ben Dunk scored a fine fifty to anchor the chase but just when it looked like the Stars were running away with it, the Renegades took two quick wickets to just about stay in the game.

The Stars then managed to lose the plot completely as they lost 7 wickets for 19 runs and were out of the game soon thereafter.

















First Published: February 17, 2019, 1:37 PM IST
