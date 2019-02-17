Melbourne Stars' Epic Collapse Leaves Twitter Aghast

(Image: Twitter/ICC)

Just shows that when you think things are too far gone, good teams find a way to win. Congratulations to @RenegadesBBL on winning their first @BBL title. @danchristian54 is certainly the man!! #BBL08 — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) February 17, 2019

proper choke by a team in green in a knockout game, not like that's new to cricket #BBLFinal — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) February 17, 2019



@StarsBBL had their chance to bury @RenegadesBBL in the first 10 overs, their lack of decisiveness when they held the momentum has cost them the #BBLFinal. @BBL

— Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) February 17, 2019

Feel for Aaron Finch. Given his luck this summer, fully expect him to play a different sport next one. #renegadesvstars — Ric Finlay (@RicFinlay) February 17, 2019



Best shot Finch has played all summer #BBLFinal pic.twitter.com/GoZrEvfyyi

— Alex Black (@VirtualAlexB) February 17, 2019

I don’t think it’s helped Finch that he’s been talked up by the commentators every game, all summer, despite ongoing horrible form. We all feel for him, but let the guy regroup and re-find his form without the added pressure #BBLFinal #BBL — Lisa (@Lisaheartlines) February 17, 2019



Melbourne Renegades have struggled against spin all tournament. They have the lowest run rate against slower bowlers and have lost more wickets to spin than any other team. #BBL08 pic.twitter.com/TU2j4sw9yS

— The Cricket Prof. (@CricProf) February 17, 2019

It's a surprise why Dan Christian is not a big player in the IPL. — Aravind (@netcitizen) February 17, 2019



Boyce gets Stoinis for 39 and now Tremain gets Handscomb for 0. Stars 94/2 and need 52 from 39 #BBLFinal

— Naeemah (@NaeemahBenjamin) February 17, 2019

W1.W1..1..12WW1.1..lb2211WW211W 7 wickets. 19 runs. 30 balls. 1 epic collapse pic.twitter.com/meSzWcL7KC — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 17, 2019



Melbourne Stars just lost the final after needing 53 off 43 with 10 wickets in hand. This is like South Africa and RCB went on a date to the beautiful island of st vincent and ran into the Indian team in the middle of a run-chase... in 1997

— Siddhartha Vaidyanathan (@sidvee) February 17, 2019



No matter who wins this final, Melbourne is the real winner #BBLFinal

— Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) February 17, 2019

What a final it's turning out to be, Renegades after looking destroyed making a strong comeback and en route for their BBL title. #BBLFinal — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) February 17, 2019

Gutted for everyone @StarsBBL. Thought that was in the bag! Lot to be proud of throughout the @BBL tho. I played in the comp for 7 years and couldn't get my hands of the trophy and @gurneyhf does it first year! Congrats mate! — Luke Wright (@lukewright204) February 17, 2019

First Published: February 17, 2019, 1:37 PM IST