Melbourne Stars Sign Andre Fletcher to Replace Jonny Bairstow

Melbourne Stars have had to make a late addition to their Big Bash League (BBL) squad with the signing of West Indies batsman Andre Fletcher. The signing of Fletcher comes after England international Jonny Bairstow was ruled out of the tournament this year due to international duty. Bairstow was at first expected to be available for the Stars in the post-Christmas fixtures after completing the 14-day mandatory quarantine in Australia following England's limited-overs tour of South Africa. However, according to multiple news reports, he is expected to be recalled to England's Test squad for the tour of Sri Lanka in January.

"We're naturally disappointed Jonny won't be able to link up with us this season but we wish him well on his recall and England's winter tours," Stars coach David Hussey said.

"We're glad Andre was in a position to join us and he'll bring plenty of power and entertainment at the top of the batting order.

"Andre is a former T20 World Cup winner with the West Indies so he knows what it takes to succeed in major tournaments and I'm confident he'll be a great asset around our group."

Fletcher has played in 200 T20 matches around the world with extensive experience in the Caribbean Premier League, the Bangladesh Premier League, and the Pakistan Super League. He is likely to be available for the Stars for the regular season up until January 26.

"I'm really looking forward to coming over to the Melbourne Stars and being part of what should be an exciting season ahead," Fletcher said. Hopefully, I can bring my brand of batting and recent form to the Stars during the BBL."