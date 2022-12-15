Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Streaming and MS vs HH Dream 11: When and Where to Watch Big Bash League 2022 Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Melbourne Stars will battle it out against the Hobart Hurricanes in the fourth match of the 2022-23 Big Bash League at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The Melbourne Stars lost their first game of the BBL this season in a nail-biting match against Sydney Thunder by one wicket.

The likes of Nathan Coulter Nile and Trent Boult put up an impressive bowling display stretching the match to the last over, but their meagre total of 122 was too less to defend on the day. They would be looking to get back to winning ways against the Hobart Hurricanes.

Also Read: ‘English Language, I Hate That Word’-Saeed Ajmal Says He Was Judged More On His Language Skills

The Hurricanes will be looking to make an impression on the Big Bash league with their first game of the season. The Hobart-based side finished fifth in the BBL last campaign after seven victories from their 14 league games. They lost their eliminator game against the Adelaide Strikers

Ahead of the match between Melbourne Stars and Hobart Hurricanes, here is all you need to know

When will the Big Bash League match Melbourne Stars (MS) vs Hobart Hurricanes (HH) start?

The game is scheduled to be played on December 16, Thursday.

Where will the Big Bash League match Melbourne Stars (MS) vs Hobart Hurricanes (HH) be played?

The Melbourne Stars (MS) vs Hobart Hurricanes (HH) fixture will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

What time will the Big Bash League match Melbourne Stars (MS) vs Hobart Hurricanes (HH) begin?

The match will begin at 11:35 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Big Bash League match Melbourne Stars (MS) vs Hobart Hurricanes (HH) match?

The Melbourne Stars (MS) vs Hobart Hurricanes (HH) match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Big Bash League match Melbourne Stars (MS) vs Hobart Hurricanes (HH) match?

The Melbourne Stars (MS) vs Hobart Hurricanes (HH) match is available to be streamed live on Sony LIV.

MS vs HH Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Nathan Coulter Nile

Vice-Captain: Shadab Khan

Suggested Playing XI for MS vs HH Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Ben McDermott

Batter: Hilton Cartwright, Joe Burns, Nick Larkin,

All-rounders: Shadab Khan, Jimmy Neesham, Marcus Stoinis

Bowlers: Nathan Coulter Nile, Adam Zampa, Riley Meredith, Trent Boult

Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes Possible Starting XI:

Melbourne Stars probable playing XI: Joe Clarke, Tom Rogers, Joe Burns, Nick Larkin, Marcus Stoinis, Hilton Cartwright, Nathan Coulter Nile, Beau Webster, Luke Wood, Trent Boult, Adam Zampa

Hobart Hurricanes probable playing XI: Ben McDermott, Matthew Wade, D’Arcy Short, Caleb Jewell, Tim David, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Jimmy Neesham, Nathan Ellis, Billy Stanlake, Riley Meredith

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here