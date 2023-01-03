Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades Live Streaming And Dream 11 Predictions For BBL 2022-23

Melbourne Stars will lock horns with Melbourne Renegades on Tuesday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Both the teams haven’t been in the best of form this season.

The Renegades are currently fifth in the BBL table with six points from seven games this season. Melbourne Renegades have lost their last four games in the Big Bash League. Their last victory came against Brisbane Heat on December 21.

Melbourne Stars are also in a similar vein of form at the moment. Despite winning their last match in a high-scoring encounter against the Adelaide Strikers, the Stars currently sit in sixth position with four points after six games.

The Melbourne stars will be hoping to take some positive notes from their last victory as Marcus Stonius scored an exhilarating 74 runs in 35 balls to help his side to victory and pick up the Player of the Match award.

Ahead of the Big Bash League match between Melbourne Stars and Melbourne Renegades, here is all you need to know

When will the Big Bash League match Melbourne Stars (MEL) vs Melbourne Renegades (MER) start?

The game is scheduled to be played on January 3, Tuesday.

Where will the Big Bash League match Melbourne Stars (MEL) vs Melbourne Renegades (MER) be played?

The Melbourne Stars (MEL) vs Melbourne Renegades (MER) fixture will be played at the MCG, Melbourne.

What time will the Big Bash League match Melbourne Stars (MEL) vs Melbourne Renegades (MER) begin?

The match will begin at 01:45 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Big Bash League match Melbourne Stars (MEL) vs Melbourne Renegades (MER) match?

The Melbourne Stars (MEL) vs Melbourne Renegades (MER) match will be televised on Sony Six channel in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Big Bash League match Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades match?

The Melbourne Stars (MEL) vs Melbourne Renegades (MER) match is available to be streamed live on the Sony LIV app.

STA vs REN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Akeal Hosein

Vice-Captain: Beau Webster

Suggested Playing XI for MEL vs MER Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Joe Clarke

Batters: Aaron Finch, Hilton Cartwright, Thomas Rogers

Allrounders: Marcus Stoinis, Beau Webster, Will Sutherland

Bowlers: Akeal Hosein, Luke Wood, Tom Rogers, Nathan Coulter-Nile

Melbourne Stars (MEL) vs Melbourne Renegades (MER) Possible XIs

Melbourne Stars probable playing XI: Thomas Rogers, Joe Clarke, Beau Webster, Nick Larkin, Marcus Stoinis, Hilton Cartwright, Campbell Kellaway, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Luke Wood, Adam Zampa, Trent Boult

Melbourne Renegades probable playing XI: Martin Guptill, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Aaron Finch, Jonathan Wells, Mackenzie Harvey, Akeal Hosein, Will Sutherland, Tom Rogers, Kane Richardson, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

