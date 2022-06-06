Mellowed Hardik Pandya Back to The Frontline Against South Africa

Life takes strange twists and turns. For Hardik Pandya, a back injury surfacing during the Asia Cup 2018 may have helped him find the road towards return to international cricket in 2022. India’s exciting all-rounder faced a hard time away from the sport he loved, the back pain returned during World Cup 2019, surgery was done subsequently in the UK. Contemplating his future instead of celebrating wickets and runs happened to an all-action player.

Far away from action, he was left wondering if bowling, batting like before would happen again, because the phenomenal power in his slim frame when getting bounce off the pitch or launching into big hits came from core strength. The back muscles and whipcord wrists helped generate force. Course correction post-surgery and rehabilitation last year required a changed approach… to be effective in matchplay without straining the back during bowling or batting.

Quiet work in the background resulted in the hyperactive all-rounder changing slowly as a performer and as a person, far away from public glare, into a controlled, thinking cricketer and made a bigger impact over 15 matches in IPL 2022. Pandya grabbed wickets by challenging the batsmen to score off good deliveries, sliced up attacks with stunning timing. Leading from the front for new champion Gujarat Titans, he chipped in with eight wickets, and 487 runs.

The T20 series against South Africa will put him under close scrutiny, as the KL Rahul-led home team hopes for a continuation of IPL form from the mellowed all-rounder. Pandya the batter deserves a closer scrutiny to appreciate the change in his approach, driven by circumstances, to get runs without hurting his back. He averaged 44.27 per match over 15 appearances, lifted the trophy as well and in doing so came across as a player capable of bigger responsibility with Team India.

Reputed as a ruthless destroyer of attacks before the back surgery, able to get into position for smashing sixes at will, he hit only 12 sixes in IPL 2022 (15 games), apart from 49 fours (see box). Less than a six per game is strange behaviour from a slogger whose early T20 education happened with Mumbai Indians, as junior partner in the middle-order to mighty Kieron Pollard, a heady combination of power, and timing in world cricket.

Over successive campaigns, the mantle of hitting high and long into the stands passed from the muscular West Indian to his long-limbed teammate, by now adept at reading length early and launching fearsome assaults on bowlers. The same Hardik Pandya was seen in a controlled version this time. Like a traditional middle-order batter from an earlier era, he leaned into drives, stepped back for cuts or glides on the offside, flicked off his hips on the leg side.

Overall, a masterly show minus the mayhem, minus the risks and tougher for the bowler to dismiss, as the South Africans will realise on tracks vastly different from what their bowlers are familiar with. Timing and placement moved up in Pandya’s priority charts, replacing audacity and swagger. The back was fine then, sky was the limit to ambition for a hard-hitter putting bowlers to the sword.

Rehabilitation away from the spotlight hastened his maturity as a batter willing to play within physical limitations, sharper technically and mentally to choose risk-free batting effective for the team’s cause. Batting at number three for Gujarat Titans, he held the innings together at times, other stroke-makers in form chased quick runs. Fans of Team India will expect a repeat show from the tall player who appears to have matured overnight.

Intense and excitable before the surgery to repair his back, Pandya kept calm in a crisis. The adaptability, plus acceptance of reality extended to his personality. The Gujarat Titans management had invested in a player very hungry to prove himself in any format, at the same time acutely aware of how far his body could be stretched. The tests at Bengaluru’s National Cricket Academy were an assurance that he was on selectors’ watchlist, and performances had to follow.

Leadership of an IPL franchise gave him the licence to create maximum opportunities for himself, take firm steps forward towards a comeback. The captain carried teammates along with him till the summit and this newly-seen maturity can transform a one-time match-winner into a teammate whose backing will be useful for India skipper K L Rahul, chief coach Rahul Dravid and selectors to bring a balance to the squad.

Poised and confident, the all-rounder is fit to bowl and can bat as accumulator or finisher. Having skipped the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 for Baroda to focus on rehab and selectors waiting for the health update, the IPL show indicates that as far as international cricket is concerned, a mellowed and hungry 28-year-old can be counted on to hit the ground running when parachuted back on the frontline against South Africa.

IPL 2022 run-getters

Jos Buttler (863 runs from 17 matches, 57.53 average, 83 fours, 45 sixes). K L Rahul (616 from 15, 51.53 avg,45×4, 30×6). Quinton de Kock (508 from 15, 36.29 avg, 47×4, 23×6). Hardik Pandya (487 from 15, 44.27 avg, 49×4, 12×6). Shubman Gill (483 from 16, 34.50 avg, 51×4, 11×6).

Pandya played 54 T20 internationals for India so far. The World Cup T20 2021 clash against Namibia was his last appearance and also has 63 ODIs and 11 Tests appearances to his credit.

