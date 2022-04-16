MEM vs COL Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2022 match, April 17, 1:15 AM IST

MEM vs COL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2022 match between Mideast Metals and Colatta Chocolates: In the second Plate semi-final match of the Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2022, we have Mideast Metals squaring off against Colatta Chocolates. Sharjah Cricket Ground will conduct the much-fancied game on Sunday, April 17. Both the teams will be high on confidence as they are coming after scoring a win in their respective plater quarter-final games.

Mideast Metals delivered an outstanding performance against HKSZ Stars by 24 runs to confirm a semi-final berth. Metals gave a fine batting performance as they hammered 170 runs in their 20 overs. Nouman Khan was the key for the team as he added 52 runs to the scoreboard. With the ball, it was Khurram Khawaja and Hazrat Bilal who led the attack.

Speaking of Colatta Chocolates, they caused a massive upset for V Eleven in their last game. The team registered a six-wicket win by chasing down a total of 142 runs within 14.3 overs. Sapandeep Singh was the main man for the team with a knock of 89 runs. The team will hope for another blistering performance from the batter on Sunday.

Ahead of the match between Mideast Metals and Colatta Chocolates, here is everything you need to know:

MEM vs COL Telecast

Mideast Metals vs Colatta Chocolates game will not be telecast in India

MEM vs COL Live Streaming

The Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

MEM vs COL Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium at 1:15 AM IST on April 17, Saturday.

MEM vs COL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Nauman Khan

Vice-Captain - Awais Noor

Suggested Playing XI for MEM vs COL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Sapandeep Singh

Batters: Awais Noor, Janaka Chaturanga, Nauman Khan, Renjith Mani

All-rounders: Khurram Khawaja, Manpreet Singh, Tehran Khan

Bowlers: Hazrat Bilal, Muhammad Zeeshan, Rizwan KS

MEM vs COL Probable XIs:

Mideast Metals: Hazrat Bilal, Khurram Khawaja (c), Nouman Khan, Jawed Imam Siddiqui, Ateeq Ur Rehman (wk), Irfan Ashraf, Tehran Khan, Faizan Ali, Awais Noor, Faizan Awan, Ali Anwaar

Colatta Chocolates: Mohammad Ajmal, Balwinder Singh, Renjith Mani (c), Sapandeep Singh, Sapandeep Singh (wk), Krishna Kumar, Manpreet Singh, Muhammad Zeeshan, Rizwan KS, Janaka Chaturanga, Laxman Sreekumar

