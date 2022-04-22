MEM vs FDD Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022 match, April 23, 01:30 AM IST

MEM vs FDD Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022 match between Mid-East Metals and Fair Deal Defenders: Mid-East Metals and Fair Deal Defenders will be playing their second match of the Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022 against each other on Saturday, April 23. The two teams got off to contrasting starts in the T10 Championship.

Mid-East Metals are topping the Pool-Cross points table after winning their first game against Rehan Khan Events by a massive margin of 71 runs. Batting first in the game, MEM scored 114 runs in ten overs owing to good contributions from the top five. In the second innings, Faizan Ali stole all the thunder. He picked four wickets to restrict Rehan Khan Events at 45 runs.

Fair Deal Defenders, on the other hand, endured a loss in their opening game at the hands of Syed Agha CC. It was a below-average batting performance by Defenders that steered them towards a 16-run loss. Saud Afzal was the only positive for the team with the bat.

Ahead of the match between Mid-East Metals and Fair Deal Defenders; here is everything you need to know:

MEM vs FDD Telecast

MEM vs FDD match will not be telecasted in India.

MEM vs FDD Live Streaming

Mid-East Metals vs Fair Deal Defenders game will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

MEM vs FDD Match Details

Mid-East Metals vs Fair Deal Defenders contest will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah at 01:30 AM IST on April 23, Saturday.

MEM vs FDD Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Ali Anwaar

Vice-Captain- Khurram Khawaja

Suggested Playing XI for MEM vs FDD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Muhammad Imran

Batters: Saud Afzal, Fahad Tariq, Irfan Ashraf

All-rounders: Khurram Khawaja, Ali Anwaar, Araslan Javed

Bowlers: Hazrat Bilal, Faizan Ali, Rizwan Amanat Ali, Adeel Hanif

MEM vs FDD Probable XIs:

Mid-East Metals: Rizwan Khan, Khurram Khawaja©, Ali Anwaar, Adnan Maqsood, Ateeq Ur Rehman(wk), Irfan Ashraf, Muhammad Asif, Tehran Khan, Faizan Awan, Faizan Ali, Hazrat Bilal

Fair Deal Defenders: Shahzad Ali, Arsalan Javed, Muhammad Yasir, Adeel Hanif, Fahad Tariq, Farhan Ahmad, Muhammad Imran(wk), Sayed M Saqlain, Muhammad Saifullah Khan, Rizwan Amanat Ali, Saud Afzal

