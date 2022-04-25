MEM vs IGM Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022 match, April 25, 11:30 PM IST

MEM vs IGM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022 match between Mid-East Metals and InterGlobe Marine: Mid-East Metals and InterGlobe Marine will play against each other in the upcoming match of the Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022 on Monday, April 25. Mid-East Metals defeated Rehan Khan Events in their opening game by 71 runs. They scored 116 runs while batting first and then restricted the opposition to just 45 runs. However, they couldn’t continue the momentum and lost their next game to Fair Deal Defenders by six wickets. With two points, MEM are second in the Pool-Cross points table.

InterGlobe Marine are fourth in the standings with the same number of points. They defeated Brother Gas in their opening game by four wickets. Sandeep Singh scored not out 59 runs as his team chased 108 runs within 9.5 overs.

Ahead of the match between Mid-East Metals and InterGlobe Marine, here is everything you need to know:

MEM vs IGM Telecast

MEM vs IGM match will not be telecast in India.

MEM vs IGM Live Streaming

Mid-East Metals vs InterGlobe Marine game will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

MEM vs IGM Match Details

Mid-East Metals vs InterGlobe Marine contest will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah at 11:30 PM IST on April 25, Monday.

MEM vs IGM Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Irfan Ashraf

Vice-Captain- Chundangapoyil Rizwan

Suggested Playing XI for MEM vs IGM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Yasir Kaleem, Ateeq Ur Rehman, Sandeep Singh

Batters: Asif Khan, Rizwan Khan, Irfan Ashraf

All-rounders: Khurram Khawaja, Chundangapoyil Rizwan

Bowlers: Hazrat Bilal, Faizan Ali, Mohammad Zahid

MEM vs IGM Probable XIs:

Mid-East Metals: Irfan Ashraf, Muhammad Asif, Rizwan Khan, Khurram Khawaja, Ali Anwaar, Adnan Maqsood, Ateeq Ur Rehman(wk), Faizan Ali, Hazrat Bilal, Tehran Khan, Faizan Awan

InterGlobe Marine: Mohammad Zahid, Attaullah, Sandeep Singh, Asif Khan, Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Vishnu Sukumaran, Amjad Gul, Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan, Asif Mumtaz (c), Yasir Kaleem (wk), Basil Hameed

