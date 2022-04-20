MEM vs RKE Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022 match, April 20, 11:30 PM IST

MEM vs RKE Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022 match between Mid-East Metals and Rehan Khan Events: Mid-East Metals will take on Rehan Khan Events in their opening game of the Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022. Sharjah Cricket Stadium will play host to the game on April 20, Wednesday.

Both the teams will be in a good form as they are coming after playing in the recently concluded Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2022. Mid-East Metals won one out of three league games to finish in the third place in the Group B points table. They lost to Colatta Chocolates in the semi-final by two wickets and were ruled out of the competition.

Rehan Khan Events struggled in the T20 league. They finished at the bottom of Group B with two losses and one victory. They endured a loss in the quarterfinal match of the Plate round at the hands of Ajman Heroes by six wickets.

Ahead of the match between Mid-East Metals and Rehan Khan Events, here is everything you need to know:

MEM vs RKE Telecast

Mid-East Metals vs Rehan Khan Events game will not be telecast in India.

MEM vs RKE Live Streaming

The Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

MEM vs RKE Match Details

The first match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium at 11:30 PM IST on April 20, Wednesday.

MEM vs RKE Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Nouman Khan

Vice-Captain – Rehan Khan

Suggested Playing XI for MEM vs RKE Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Ateeq ur Rehman

Batters: Shezad Sayed, Vinod Raghavan, Nouman Khan, Ahmed Samir

All-rounders: Tehran Khan, Rehan Khan, Khurram Khawaja

Bowlers: Ali Anwaar, Hazrat Bilal, Faris Faisal

MEM vs RKE Probable XIs:

Mid-East Metals: Khurran Khawaja (c), Nouman Khan, Aryansh Sharma, Faizan Awan, Irfan Ashraf, Hazrat Bilal, Tehran Khan, Faris Faisal, Faizan Ali, Ali Anwaar, Ateeq Ur Rehman

Rehan Khan Events: Wasee ur Rehman, Bipin Soneji, Vinod Raghavan, Ahmed Samir, Ahmed Raza, Muzamil Khan, Fahad Ali, Mirza Baig, Arjun Subramaniam, Rehan Khan (c), Shezad Sayed

