Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: BEL VS LUX

upcoming
BEL BEL
LUX LUX

Hobart

26 Apr, 202014:30 IST

2nd T20I: BEL VS LUX

upcoming
BEL BEL
LUX LUX

Hobart

26 Apr, 202018:30 IST

1st T20: BEL VS ROU

upcoming
BEL BEL
ROU ROU

Hobart

02 May, 202015:30 IST

2nd T20: BEL VS ROU

upcoming
BEL BEL
ROU ROU

Hobart

03 May, 202000:30 IST

Mental Health Also Important During Lockdown: Ajinkya Rahane

The country has been on lockdown since March 24 and people have been at home including the crickteters who otherwise would be playing the Indian Premier League now.

IANS |April 3, 2020, 6:09 PM IST
Mental Health Also Important During Lockdown: Ajinkya Rahane

India's Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane on Friday highlighted the importance of mental health in times of distress, lauding the Maharashtra government for its effort in the cause as the state and country battles the coronavirus pandemic.

"Mental health is also important during this lockdown. Highly appreciate the efforts of Maharashtra Government, BMC & Mpower for creating a free helpline to support people for their mental wellbeing," Rahane said in a tweet with a helpline number.

The country has been on lockdown since March 24 and people have been at home including the crickteters who otherwise would be playing the Indian Premier League now.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke to eminent sports personalities that included the likes of BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, badminton world champion P.V. Sindhu and chess legend Viswanathan Anand as the country fights the coronavirus pandemic.

The sports personalities have been already doing their bit as they have not only donated funds to help fight the pandemic, but have also spread awareness messages on their social media platforms.

Rahane, on his part, donated Rs 10 lakh to the Maharastra Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

Maharashtra is one of the worst-affected states in the novel coronavirus with 360 active cases and 21 deaths.

Ajinkya Rahanecoronavirusmental health

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Sun, 26 Apr, 2020

LUX v BEL
Hobart

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 26 Apr, 2020

LUX v BEL
Hobart

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20 T20 | Sat, 02 May, 2020

ROU v BEL
Hobart

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20 T20 | Sun, 03 May, 2020

ROU v BEL
Hobart All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more