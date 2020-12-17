- 2nd Test - 1 Jan, ThuMatch Ended460/10(114.0) RR 4.04
‘Mentally Tortured’ Mohammad Amir Announces Retirement From International Cricket
The ace pacer has said that the reason behind an indefinite break is differences between him and the current management.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: December 17, 2020, 4:52 PM IST
Pakistan’s fast bowler Mohammad Amir has recently revealed his decision of quitting international cricket. The ace pacer has said that the reason behind an indefinite break is differences between him and the current management. Amir further added that he has certain reservations with the senior national team management and stated that he has undergone mental torture. After being left out of the Pakistan team for the New Zealand T20Is, Amir claims he got a wake-up call.
Also read: Sachin Tendulkar Has a Piece of Advice for Virat Kohli, to Deal With Pink Ball
In June 2019, he announced retirement from Test format over workload issues.
In a video interview with a Pakistani channel, Amir revealed that he will release a detailed note stating the reason behind his break from the sport. Speaking about the same, the fast bowler pointed out that throughout his career he felt tortured and will not be able to tolerate it any longer. In a video released by Khel Shel, Amir said that he has been tortured from 2010 to 2015.
Amir went on to add that one can understand how he was sidelined because of the atmosphere around him. "I don't think I can play cricket under this management. I think I should leave cricket this time,” the 28-year-old said.Amir further pointed out that he can give credit to just two people to whom he also extended his gratitude. Amir said former PCB chairman Najam Sethi and former all-rounder Shahid Afridi were the ones from PCB who supported him at a tough time. The others in the team refused to play with him.
.@iamamirofficial announces retirement from cricket and said he cannot work with current management. Do you agree with his statement?#Cricket #Pakistan #MohammadAmir #Gojra #PCB #Rawalpindi #GalleGladiators #LPLT20 #SriLanka pic.twitter.com/Sr7FdupVbp
— Khel Shel (@khelshel) December 17, 2020
Amir has picked 259 wickets in the 147 international fixtures he was a part of. He has been on the 2009 World T20I winning squad and the side that won the 2017 Champions Trophy title.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2793
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6481
|270
|3
|India
|9966
|269
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking