‘Mentally Tortured’ Mohammad Amir Announces Retirement From International Cricket

Pakistan’s fast bowler Mohammad Amir has recently revealed his decision of quitting international cricket. The ace pacer has said that the reason behind an indefinite break is differences between him and the current management. Amir further added that he has certain reservations with the senior national team management and stated that he has undergone mental torture. After being left out of the Pakistan team for the New Zealand T20Is, Amir claims he got a wake-up call.

In June 2019, he announced retirement from Test format over workload issues.

In a video interview with a Pakistani channel, Amir revealed that he will release a detailed note stating the reason behind his break from the sport. Speaking about the same, the fast bowler pointed out that throughout his career he felt tortured and will not be able to tolerate it any longer. In a video released by Khel Shel, Amir said that he has been tortured from 2010 to 2015.

Amir went on to add that one can understand how he was sidelined because of the atmosphere around him. "I don't think I can play cricket under this management. I think I should leave cricket this time,” the 28-year-old said.Amir further pointed out that he can give credit to just two people to whom he also extended his gratitude. Amir said former PCB chairman Najam Sethi and former all-rounder Shahid Afridi were the ones from PCB who supported him at a tough time. The others in the team refused to play with him.

Amir has picked 259 wickets in the 147 international fixtures he was a part of. He has been on the 2009 World T20I winning squad and the side that won the 2017 Champions Trophy title.