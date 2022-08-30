'Mere Muh Pe Boli Hoti Toh Bachta Nahi': Akhtar Fumes Over Indian Anchor's 'Baap Baap Hota Hai' Comment | WATCH

‘Baap Baap Hota Hai, Beta Beta Hota Hai’ – a quote said by former opener Virender Sehwag to Pakistan lace legend Shoaib Akhtar in one of the cricket matches is quite popular among the Indian fans. Ever since the former cricketer revealed this incident, the line has often been used in the context of India vs Pakistan clashes.

ASIA CUP 2022: FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS

However, it didn’t down well with Akhtar in a recent TV News debate when the quote was repeated by the anchor. The former cricketer was left furious when queried about Sehwag’s words. Surprisingly, Akhtar denied saying that he doesn’t remember if the former India cricketer said so.

Akhtar firmly requested the anchor to maintain the level of mutual respect and speak about the game of cricket.

“First thing, agar yeh cheez usne mere muh pe boli hoti toh woh bachta nahi. (If he had said this to my face then he wouldn’t have survived). I don’t know when and where he said this. I had even asked him once in Bangladesh whether he said this or not then he had denied it. Secondly, we should celebrate these occasions and talk about cricket rather than doing these. I respect India a lot, I respect you too and I never say such things which may create differences between the two countries,” Akhtar told the Indian news anchor.

Shoaib Akhtar is on fire 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/A1XtrmveZN — Taimoor Zaman (@taimoorze) August 27, 2022

This wasn’t the first time Akhtar denied that Sehwag ever made that statement. During an interview with Pakistan’s ARY News two years back, he responded in a similar manner.

“Would he survive after saying something like that to me? Would I leave him? I would beat him up on the ground and then at the hotel. The story has been made up,” Akhtar had said.

Speaking of the India vs Pakistan clash at the Asia Cup 2022, Rohit Sharma & Co defeated the arch-rivals by 5 wickets. Chasing a tricky 148-run target, Pandya scored an unbeaten 17-ball 33 to take India home with 2 balls to spare.

Earlier, the dynamic all-rounder Picked up three wickets while Bhuvneshwar Kumar pocketed 4 as India bundled out Pakistan for 147 after opting to bowl first.

India will face Hong Kong in their next fixture on Tuesday.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here