'Met my Nephew For The First Time': Shikhar Dhawan Spends Quality Time With Family

India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan is currently enjoying his time away from cricket. Dhawan, who now plays just ODI cricket for India, wasn’t part of their squad for the Asia Cup 2022 which was played in T20 format this time around and was last seen in action during the tour of Zimbabwe.

However, Dhawan has been spending some quality time with his family. On Monday, he shared a series of heart-warming pictures on his Instagram handle, where he can be seen having a jovial time with his sister, his brother-in-law, and his little nephew, whom he met for the first time.

“Had an amazing time with my family, met my nephew for the first time.” Dhawan wrote in the caption.

According to several reports, Dhawan will be handed the captaincy of the India team for the upcoming ODI series against South Africa at home. The call might be taken since India’s T20 World Cup-bound players will be rested for the ODI series before heading out to Australia for their warm-up matches.

Similar to the West Indies series, Dhawan will lead the side in the 50-over format while the National Cricket Academy (NCA) head VVS Laxman will substitute Rahul Dravid as head coach.

However, the T20 World Cup-bound players will partake in the T20I series against Australia and South Africa.

The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 will be held in Australia from October 16 to November 13, this year. In the build up to that, the Men in Blue will play six T20Is.

India will first clash against the Aussies in a three-match T20I series slated to begin on September 20.

It will be the Proteas who will then travel to India to play three T20Is and as many ODIs starting September 28. The 2nd T20I will be played on October 2, in Guwahati, followed by the final T20I on October 4, in Indore.

The action will then shift to the 50-over format as the first ODI will be underway on October 6, with Dhawan at the helm of things for team India. The final two ODIs will take place in Ranchi and Delhi on October 9 and 11, respectively.

