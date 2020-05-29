Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

MFE vs IS Dream11 Team Prediction Vanuatu T10 League 2020, Mighty Efate Panthers vs IFIRA Sharks – Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Prediction Tips

The Vanuatu T10 League 2020 match will face-off between Mighty Efate Panthers (MFE) and IFIRA Sharks (IS) on Saturday, May 30.

Trending Desk |May 29, 2020, 7:14 PM IST
The Vanuatu T10 League 2020 match will face-off between Mighty Efate Panthers (MFE) and IFIRA Sharks (IS) on Saturday, May 30. The Vanuatu T10 League 2020 Mighty Efate Panthers vs Ifira Sharks fixture will be played at the Hybrid Oval. In the last outing, Mighty Efate Panthers lost to MT Bulls.

The Vanuatu T10 League 2020 Mighty Efate Panthers and IFIRA Sharks will kick off 7.30 am Indian Standard Time (IST).

Fans can watch the live streaming of Vanuatu T10 League 2020 Mighty Efate Panthers vs Ifira Sharks on SonyLiv, Now TV, SuperSport Live, Willow TV Online or Rooter.

The match will also be broadcasted live on Sony Six, Sony ESPN and 1Sports.

Vanuatu T10 Super League 2020 Mighty Efate Panthers vs IFIRA Sharks: weather and pitch report

As per the pitch at the Hybrid Oval , the toss winning team should bat first.

Vanuatu T10 Super League 2020 IMighty Efate Panthers vs IFIRA Sharks: Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Mighty Efate Panthers vs IFIRA Sharks Dream11 Prediction behind the wicket: Jarryd Allan

Mighty Efate Panthers vs IFIRA Sharks Dream11 Prediction Batsmen: J.Rasu, W.Yamak, L Carlot

Mighty Efate Panthers vs IFIRA Sharks Dream11 Prediction All-rounder: S Obed, N.Nipiko , S.Sandy

Mighty Efate Panthers vs IFIRA Sharks Dream11 Prediction Bowlers: A.Stephen, W Vira, O Yoseph, T Tamata

Vanuatu T10 League 2020 Mighty Efate Panthers Probable XI vs IFIRA Sharks: Joshua Rasu (C), Lazaro Carlot, Jarryd Allan, Wesley Vira, Simpson Obed, Kendy Kenneth, McMillan Markia, Selwyn Garae, Shem Sala, Kenny Tari, Tony Tamata

Vanuatu T10 League 2020 IFIRA Sharks Probable XI vs Mighty Efate Panthers: Nalin Nipiko, William Yamak, Jamal Vira, Bethan Moli, Apolinaire Stephen, Niko Unavalu, Fernando Laumae, Vince Vira, Alex Stephen, Stephane Sandy, Michael Avcock, Obed Yoseph.

