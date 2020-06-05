MFE vs IS Dream11 Team Prediction, Vanuatu T10 League 2020 Mighty Efate Panthers vs Ifira Sharks – Playing XI, Pitch Report Cricket Fantasy Tips

The leading team of the ongoing Vanuatu T10 League 2020, Mighty Efate Panthers (MFE) will be up against the Ifira Sharks (IS) in the eighth match of the tournament. The Vanuatu T10 League 2020 MFE vs IS outing will be hosted at the Vanuatu Cricket Ground at Hybrid Oval. The fixture is scheduled to start at 9:30 am IST on Saturday, June 6.
Both Mighty Efate Panthers and Ifira Sharks are neck-in-neck and will probably face each other at the finals. While the MFE are at the top of the Vanuatu T10 League 2020 score table, with six points in four matches, IS are standing second with four points in four matches.
If the Ifira Sharks manage to win today’s match, they will be off to finals. However, if they lose today’s match and MT Bulls manage to win the first match against Mighty Efate Panthers in the first fixture of the day, the future of the IS lies uncertain.
Indian cricket lovers can switch to TV channels Sony Six, Sony ESPN and 1Sports for the live broadcast of Mighty Efate Panthers vs Ifira Sharks clash. To live stream the Vanuatu T10 League 2020 MFE vs IS outing, log in to SonyLiv, Now TV, SuperSport Live, Willow TV Online or Rooter.
Vanuatu T10 Super League 2020 Mighty Efate Panthers vs Ifira Sharks: Weather and pitch report
The Vanuatu Cricket Ground has offered a batsman-friendly pitch in the tournament so far. However, there have been a few matches with comparatively low scores. The game might again see some great scores on Saturday, given that both the teams will prefer to set a long-chasing target.
Vanuatu T10 League 2020 Mighty Efate Panthers vs Ifira Sharks: Dream11 Tips and Predictions
Vanuatu T10 League 2020 Dream 11 Prediction MFE vs IS, Mighty Efate Panthers vs Ifira Sharks Dream11 Captain: Joshua Rasu
Vanuatu T10 League 2020 Dream 11 Prediction MFE vs IS, Mighty Efate Panthers vs Ifira Sharks Dream11 Vice Captain: Nalin Nipiko
Vanuatu T10 League 2020 Dream 11 Prediction MFE vs IS, Mighty Efate Panthers vs Ifira Sharks Dream11 Wicket Keeper: Jarryd Allan
Vanuatu T10 League 2020 Dream 11 Prediction MFE vs IS, Mighty Efate Panthers vs Ifira Sharks Dream11 Batsmen: Joshua Rasu, Lazaro Carlot, Alex Stephen
Vanuatu T10 League 2020 Dream 11 Prediction MFE vs IS, Mighty Efate Panthers vs Ifira Sharks Dream11 All Rounders: Simpson Obed, Nalin Nipiko, Stephane Sandy, Vince Vira
Vanuatu T10 League 2020 Dream 11 Prediction MFE vs IS, Mighty Efate Panthers vs Ifira Sharks Bowlers: Tony Tamata, Wesley Vira, Niko Unavalu
Vanuatu T10 Super League 2020 Ifira Sharks Probable XI vs Mighty Efate Panthers: Nalin Nipiko, William Yamak, Jamal Vira, Bethan Moli, Alex Stephen, Niko Unavalu, Fernando Laumae, Ambong Rakau, Vince Vira, Stephane Sandy, Obed Yoseph
Vanuatu T10 Super League 2020 Mighty Efate Panthers Probable XI vs Ifira Sharks: Joshua Rasu, Lazaro Carlot, Jarryd Allan, Wesley Vira, Simpson Obed, McMillan Markia, Alfred Carlot, Selwyn Garae, Kendy Kenneth, Kenny Tari, Tony Tamata
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
MFE vs IS Dream11 Team Prediction, Vanuatu T10 League 2020 Mighty Efate Panthers vs Ifira Sharks – Playing XI, Pitch Report Cricket Fantasy Tips
The leading team of the Vanuatu T10 League 2020, Mighty Efate Panthers (MFE) will be up against the Ifira Sharks (IS) in the eighth match of the tournament.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020
AUS v ENGChester-le-Street
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020
PAK v NEDAmstelveen
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020
AUS v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020
PAK v NEDAmstelveen All Fixtures
Team Rankings