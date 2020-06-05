Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Chester-le-Street

03 Jul, 202023:00 IST

1st ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

04 Jul, 202014:00 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

05 Jul, 202021:30 IST

2nd ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

07 Jul, 202014:00 IST

MFE vs IS Dream11 Team Prediction, Vanuatu T10 League 2020 Mighty Efate Panthers vs Ifira Sharks – Playing XI, Pitch Report Cricket Fantasy Tips

The leading team of the Vanuatu T10 League 2020, Mighty Efate Panthers (MFE) will be up against the Ifira Sharks (IS) in the eighth match of the tournament.

Trending Desk |June 5, 2020, 5:24 PM IST
MFE vs IS Dream11 Team Prediction, Vanuatu T10 League 2020 Mighty Efate Panthers vs Ifira Sharks – Playing XI, Pitch Report Cricket Fantasy Tips

The leading team of the ongoing Vanuatu T10 League 2020, Mighty Efate Panthers (MFE) will be up against the Ifira Sharks (IS) in the eighth match of the tournament. The Vanuatu T10 League 2020 MFE vs IS outing will be hosted at the Vanuatu Cricket Ground at Hybrid Oval. The fixture is scheduled to start at 9:30 am IST on Saturday, June 6.

Both Mighty Efate Panthers and Ifira Sharks are neck-in-neck and will probably face each other at the finals. While the MFE are at the top of the Vanuatu T10 League 2020 score table, with six points in four matches, IS are standing second with four points in four matches.

If the Ifira Sharks manage to win today’s match, they will be off to finals. However, if they lose today’s match and MT Bulls manage to win the first match against Mighty Efate Panthers in the first fixture of the day, the future of the IS lies uncertain.

Indian cricket lovers can switch to TV channels Sony Six, Sony ESPN and 1Sports for the live broadcast of Mighty Efate Panthers vs Ifira Sharks clash. To live stream the Vanuatu T10 League 2020 MFE vs IS outing, log in to SonyLiv, Now TV, SuperSport Live, Willow TV Online or Rooter.

Vanuatu T10 Super League 2020 Mighty Efate Panthers vs Ifira Sharks: Weather and pitch report

The Vanuatu Cricket Ground has offered a batsman-friendly pitch in the tournament so far. However, there have been a few matches with comparatively low scores. The game might again see some great scores on Saturday, given that both the teams will prefer to set a long-chasing target.

Vanuatu T10 League 2020 Mighty Efate Panthers vs Ifira Sharks: Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Vanuatu T10 League 2020 Dream 11 Prediction MFE vs IS, Mighty Efate Panthers vs Ifira Sharks Dream11 Captain: Joshua Rasu

Vanuatu T10 League 2020 Dream 11 Prediction MFE vs IS, Mighty Efate Panthers vs Ifira Sharks Dream11 Vice Captain: Nalin Nipiko

Vanuatu T10 League 2020 Dream 11 Prediction MFE vs IS, Mighty Efate Panthers vs Ifira Sharks Dream11 Wicket Keeper: Jarryd Allan

Vanuatu T10 League 2020 Dream 11 Prediction MFE vs IS, Mighty Efate Panthers vs Ifira Sharks Dream11 Batsmen: Joshua Rasu, Lazaro Carlot, Alex Stephen

Vanuatu T10 League 2020 Dream 11 Prediction MFE vs IS, Mighty Efate Panthers vs Ifira Sharks Dream11 All Rounders: Simpson Obed, Nalin Nipiko, Stephane Sandy, Vince Vira

Vanuatu T10 League 2020 Dream 11 Prediction MFE vs IS, Mighty Efate Panthers vs Ifira Sharks Bowlers: Tony Tamata, Wesley Vira, Niko Unavalu

Vanuatu T10 Super League 2020 Ifira Sharks Probable XI vs Mighty Efate Panthers: Nalin Nipiko, William Yamak, Jamal Vira, Bethan Moli, Alex Stephen, Niko Unavalu, Fernando Laumae, Ambong Rakau, Vince Vira, Stephane Sandy, Obed Yoseph

Vanuatu T10 Super League 2020 Mighty Efate Panthers Probable XI vs Ifira Sharks: Joshua Rasu, Lazaro Carlot, Jarryd Allan, Wesley Vira, Simpson Obed, McMillan Markia, Alfred Carlot, Selwyn Garae, Kendy Kenneth, Kenny Tari, Tony Tamata

best players list of today’s matchcricketCricket Betting tipsDream11Guru TipsIS Dream11Team Player ListMFE Dream11Team Player ListMFE vs ISMFE vs IS - Check My Dream11TeamMFE vs IS Dream11TeamMFE vs IS Dream11Team Player ListMighty Efate Panthers vs Ifira Sharks Dream11Team Player ListOnline Cricket TipsOnline Cricket Tips - Cricket Tips And Predictionssports

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more