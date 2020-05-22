Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Chester-le-Street

03 Jul, 202023:00 IST

1st ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

04 Jul, 202014:00 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

05 Jul, 202021:30 IST

2nd ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

07 Jul, 202014:00 IST

MFE vs MTB Dream11 Predictions, Vanuatu Premier T10 league 2020 Mighty Efate Panthers vs MT Bulls - Playing XI, Pitch Report Cricket Fantasy Tips

Indian viewers can watch the the Vanuatu T10 League 2020 Mighty Efate Panthers vs MT Bulls clash on TV channels Sony Six, Sony ESPN and 1Sports.

Trending Desk |May 22, 2020, 8:57 PM IST
MFE vs MTB Dream11 Predictions, Vanuatu Premier T10 league 2020 Mighty Efate Panthers vs MT Bulls - Playing XI, Pitch Report Cricket Fantasy Tips

Cricket fans have new reasons to rejoice as the Vanuatu T10 League 2020 is hosting live cricket matches after the coronavirus lockdown. The second match of the day will take place between the teams Mighty Efate Panthers and MT Bulls. The MFE vs MTB Vanuatu T10 League 2020 clash will take place at the Hybrid Oval or Vanuatu Cricket Ground on Saturday, May 23. The second of the day will start at 9.30 am IST.

Indian viewers can watch the the Vanuatu T10 League 2020 Mighty Efate Panthers vs MT Bulls clash on TV channels Sony Six, Sony ESPN and 1Sports. The MFE vs MTB Vanuatu Blast T10 League 2020 can also be live streamed on SonyLiv, Now TV, SuperSport Live, Willow TV Online or Rooter.

MFE vs MTB Dream11 Tips and Predictions, Pitch Report

.The toss winning side should opt to bat first.

MFE vs MTB Dream11 Team 

Wicket Keeper: Jarryd Allan

Batsmen: Philip Tsione, Joshua Rasu (C), Lazaro Carlot

All-Rounders: Andrew Masnale (VC), Patrick Matautaava, Simpson Obed

Bowlers: Eddie Mansale, Godfrey Mangau, Wesley Vira, Tony Tamata

MFE vs MTB Match 1 Playing XI 

Mighty Efate Panthers: Joshua Rasu (C), Lazaro Carlot, Jarryd Allan, Wesley Vira, Simpson Obed, McMillan Markia, Alfred Carlot, Selwyn Garae, Kendy Kenneth, Kenny Tari, Tony Tamata

 MT Bulls: Clement Tommy (WK), Patrick Matautaava, Andrew Mansale (C), Philip Tsione, Eddie Mansale, Godfrey Mangau, Wamjeo Wotu, Marcel Taea, Nono Chila, Rival Samson, Darren Wotu.

best players list of today’s matchCricket Betting tipsDream11Guru TipsMFE Dream11Team Player ListMFE vs MTB - Check My Dream11TeamMFE vs MTB 1st T20IMFE vs MTB Dream11TeamMFE vs MTB Dream11Team Player ListMighty Efate Panthers vs MT Bulls Dream11Team Player ListMTB Dream11Team Player ListOnline Cricket TipsOnline Cricket Tips - Cricket Tips And Predictions – MFE vs MTB 2nd T10I

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more