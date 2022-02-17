MGM vs ALT Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Sharjah CBFS T10 2022 match, February 17, 11:30 PM IST

MGM Cricket Club vs Alubond Tigers Dream11, MGM vs ALT Dream11 Latest Update, MGM vs ALT Dream11 Win, MGM vs ALT Dream11 App, MGM vs ALT Dream11 2021, MGM vs ALT Dream11, Dream11 Prediction, Dream11 Picks, MGM vs ALT Dream11 Live Streaming

MGM vs ALT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Sharjah CBFS T10 2022 match between MGM Cricket Club and Alubond Tigers:

The 22nd fixture of the Sharjah CBFS T10 2022 will be hosted between MGM Cricket Club and Alubond Tigers at the Sharjah Cricket Ground. The game will be played between the two sides at 11:30 PM IST on February 17, Thursday.

Both MGM Cricket Club and Alubond Tigers are undefeatable in the league. The two teams have featured in two league matches each and have won both games. MGM are sitting at third place while a better run rate pushed Alubond at the second position in the standings.

MGM Cricket Club defeated Kabul Zalmi Live Star in their last game by eight wickets. The team was successful in chasing 107 runs within eight overs. Alubond Tigers, on the other hand, cruises to an eight-wicket victory against Arqum Cricket Club in their recent encounter.

Ahead of the match between MGM Cricket Club and Alubond Tigers; here is everything you need to know:

MGM vs ALT Telecast

MGM vs ALT match will not be telecasted in India.

MGM vs ALT Live Streaming

MGM Cricket Club vs Alubond Tigers game will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

MGM vs ALT Match Details

MGM Cricket Club vs Alubond Tigers contest will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah at 11:30 PM IST on February 17, Thursday.

MGM vs ALT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Khalid Ibrahim

Vice-Captain- Malik Ahsan

Suggested Playing XI for MGM vs ALT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Khalid Shah, Rahul Chopra

Batters: Muhammad Hassan, Sagar Kalyan, Waqas Ali

All-rounders: Malik Ahsan, Adeel Malik

Bowlers: Danish Qureshi, Harshit Kaushik, Khalid Ibrahim, Niaz Khan

MGM vs ALT Probable XIs:

MGM Cricket Club: Danish Qureshi, Ansar Khan, Muhamad Hafiz Kaleem, Saifullah Noor, Waqas Ali, Bilal Asif, Nawab Khan, Adeel Malik, Rahul Chopra, Niaz Khan, Muhammad Hassan

Alubond Tigers: Muhammad Mudassar, Khalid Ibrahim, Muhammad Sameer, Sagar Kalyan, Malik Ahsan, Zubair Zuhaib, Ansh Tandon, Salman Shahid, Harshit Kaushik, Gul Zaman, Nasir Aziz

