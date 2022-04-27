MGM vs COL Dream11 Prediction: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022, April 27, 9:30 PM IST

MGM vs COL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022 match between MGM Cricket Club and Colatta Chocolates: MGM Cricket Club will have a go at Colatta Chocolates in their upcoming match of the Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022. The two teams will fight a battle with each other at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on April 27, Wednesday.

MGM Cricket Club kickstarted the tournament with a victory over Ajman Heroes by two wickets. They comfortably chased 81 runs as Rahul Chopra scored 41 runs off 28 balls. In their next game, MGM were thrashed by V Eleven. They endured a five-wicket loss as the bowlers couldn’t defend 107 runs.

Coming to Colatta Chocolates, they suffered a defeat in the curtain-raiser against V Eleven by four wickets. Colatta soon found their winning rhythm as they outclassed Ajman Heroes in the very next game by 24 runs. With two points, they are second in the points table.

Ahead of the match between MGM Cricket Club and Colatta Chocolates, here is everything you need to know:

MGM vs COL Telecast

MGM Cricket Club vs Colatta Chocolates game will not be telecast in India

MGM vs COL Live Streaming

The Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

MGM vs COL Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium at 09:30 PM IST on April 27, Wednesday.

MGM vs COL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Rahul Chopra

Vice-Captain: Renjith Mani

Suggested Playing XI for MGM vs COL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Rahul Chopra, Hari Prasanth

Batters: Ansar Khan, Renjith Mani, Rahul Chopra

All-rounders: Niaz Khan, Sreekumar, Syam Ramesh

Bowlers: Adeel Malik, Danish Qureshi, Manpreet Singh

MGM vs COL Probable XIs

MGM Cricket Club: Niaz Khan, Rahul Chopra, Bilal Asif, Muhamad Hafiz Kaleem, Waqas Ali, Ansar Khan (c), Danish Qureshi, Malik Ghulam, Mayank Chowdary (wk), Adeel Malik, Nawab Khan

Colatta Chocolates: Abdul Safar, Manpreet Singh, Renjith Mani, Janaka Chaturanga, Rahul Dev, Laxman Sreekumar, Syam Ramesh, Hari Prasanth(wk), Mohtasim Jakati, Balwinder Singh, Sapandeep Singh

