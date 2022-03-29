MGM vs FDD Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs for Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2022, March 29, 10 PM IST

MGM vs FDD Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2022 match between MGM Cricket Club and Fair Deal Defenders: MGM Cricket Club will be squaring off against Fair Deal Defenders in their next match of the Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2022, . The game will kickoff at 10:00 pm IST at the Sharjah Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

MGM Cricket Club got off to a dream start in the tournament as they defeated Syed Agha CC in their opening game. MGM registered a three-wicket win by chasing the target of 143 runs in 18.5 overs. Mayank Chowdary and Ansar Khan were the standout batters for the team as they scored 35 and 31 runs respectively.

Fair Deal Defenders, on the other hand, will be playing their first match of the Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2022 on Tuesday. Defenders will have to put up a brilliant performance to defeat the favorites MGM Cricket Club. The team has Asfandyar Khan, Wajid Khan, and Rizwan Amanat Ali as its crucial players.

Advertisement

Ahead of the match between MGM Cricket Club and Fair Deal Defenders; here is everything you need to know:

MGM vs FDD Telecast

MGM Cricket Club vs Fair Deal Defenders game will not be telecast in India.

MGM vs FDD Live Streaming

The Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

MGM vs FDD Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium at 10 pm IST on March 29, Tuesday.

MGM vs FDD Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Asfandyar Khan

Vice-Captain: Muhammad Ali

Suggested Playing XI for MGM vs FDD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Rahul Chopra, Muhammad Imran-III

Batters: Ansar Khan, Muhammad Ali, Asfandyar Khan, Afzal Khan

All-rounders: Adeel Malik-l, Rizwan Amanat Ali

Bowlers: Wajid Khan, Danish Qureshi, Saifullah Noor

MGM vs FDD Probable XIs

MGM Cricket Club: Muhammad Ali, Rahul Chopra, Ansar Khan, Waqas Ali, Muhamad Hafiz Kaleem, Danish Qureshi, Ahmed Shafiq, Umer Hafeez, Saifullah Noor, Adeel Malik-l, Aayan Afzal Khan

Fair Deal Defenders: Sayed M Saqlain, Muhammad Imran-III, Asfandyar Khan, Ali Shahzad, Saud Afzal, Fahad Tariq, Adeel Hanif, Wajid Khan, Suleman Khalid, Rizwan Amanat Ali, Farhan Ahmad

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here