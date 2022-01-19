MGM vs KAB Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Sharjah CBFS T20 2021-22 match 16, January 19, 10:00 PM IST

MGM vs KAB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Sharjah CBFS T20 2021-22 match 16 between MGM Cricket Club and Karwan Blues:The MGM Cricket Club will lock horns with Karwan Blues in Match 16 of the Sharjah CBFS T20 tournament on Wednesday, January 19. The game will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, in Sharjah from 10:00 pm IST onwards. MGM have won two of their three matches in the ongoing tournament so far. However, their last game against The Vision Shopping was called off due to bad weather. The team is currently on the third spot with five points to their name.

As for Karwan Blues, they have played only one match so far and it didn’t go as planned, as they lost to InterGlobe Marine by three wickets. Their previous match was also been abandoned due to inclement weather. They will be aiming to execute their plans properly on the field in this match.

Ahead of the match between MGM Cricket Club and Karwan Blues; here is everything you need to know:

MGM vs KAB Telecast

MGM vs KAB match will not be telecasted in India.

MGM vs KAB Live Streaming

MGM Cricket Club vs Karwan Blues game will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

MGM vs KAB Match Details

MGM Cricket Club vs Karwan Blues contest will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Wednesday, January 19. The game will begin at 10:00 PM IST.

MGM vs KAB Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Ansar Khan

Vice-Captain: Karthik Meiyappan

Suggested Playing XI for MGM vs KAB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Lovepreet Singh, Rahul Chopra

Batters: Waqas Jutt, Ansar Khan, Waqas Ali

All-rounders: Adeel Malik, Salman Khan, Asif Hayat

Bowlers: Karthik Meiyappan, Niaz Khan, Danish Qureshi

MGM vs KAB Probable XIs:

MGM Cricket Club: Muhamad Hafiz Kaleem, Ansar Khan (c), Waqas Ali, Mayank Chowdary, Niaz Khan, Rahul Chopra (wk), Adeel Malik, Harshit Kaushik, Danish Qureshi, Nawab Khan, Malik Ghulam Mustafa

Karwan Blues: Taimoor Ali, Waqas Jutt, Lovepreet Singh (wk), Fahad Nawaz (c), Muhammad Ikram, Salman Khan, Zain Ullah, Asif Hayat, Karthik Meiyappan, Umaid Rehman, Omair Ali

