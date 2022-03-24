MGM vs SAC Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2022 match, March 24, 10:00 pm IST

MGM vs SAC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2022 match between MGM Cricket Club and Syed Agha CC:

In the sixth match of the Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2022, we have MGM Cricket Club squaring off against Syed Agha CC. The game will kickoff at 10:00 pm IST at the Sharjah Cricket Ground on Thursday.

MGM Cricket Club will be new to the playing conditions as they will play their first game on Thursday. MGM are one of the strongest sides in the league as they have a lot of experience in their squad. MGM will be brimming with confidence as they are coming after winning the Sharjah CBFS T10 tournament.

Syed Agha CC, on the other hand, made a dream start to the T20 Championship. They won their first game against Rajkot Thunders by chasing down the target of 168 runs within 18.2 overs. Syed Agha have a lot of talented players in their team. Thus, the fans can expect a good battle of cricket between MGM Cricket Club and Syed Agha CC on Thursday.

Ahead of the match between MGM Cricket Club and Syed Agha CC; here is everything you need to know:

MGM vs SAC Telecast

MGM Cricket Club vs Syed Agha CC game will not be telecast in India.

MGM vs SAC Live Streaming

The Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

MGM vs SAC Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium at 10:00 pm IST on March 24, Thursday.

MGM vs SAC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Danish Qureshi

Vice-Captain - Simrajeet Singh Kang

Suggested Playing XI for MGM vs SAC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Khalid Shah, Rahul Chopra

Batters: Ansh Tandon, Aayan Khan, Ansar Khan

All-rounders: Fayaz Dongaroan, Hassan Eisakhel, Noorulhadi Muslimyar

Bowlers: Muhammad Mudassar, Danish Qureshi, Simrajeet Singh Kang

MGM vs SAC Probable XIs:

MGM Cricket Club: Ansar Khan, Muhammad Aqeel, Muhammad Kaleem Hafiz, Waqas Ali, Aayan Khan, Adeel Malik, Fayaz Dongaroan, Hameed Hameedi, Muhammad Hassan, Rahul Chopra (Wk), Danish Qureshi

Syed Agha CC: Simrajeet Singh Kang, Isar Ahmed, Omid Rahman, Khalid Shah, Ansh Tandon, Imran Nazir, Noorulhadi Muslimyar, Muhammad Mudassar, Sher Khan, Zainullah, Hassan Eisakhel

