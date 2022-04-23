MGM vs VEN Dream11 Prediction: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022, April 24, 1:30 AM IST

MGM vs VEN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022 match between MGM Cricket Club and V Eleven: MGM Cricket Club will have a go at V Eleven in their second match of the Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022. The two teams will fight a battle with each other at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on April 24, Sunday.

MGM Cricket Club faced Ajman Heroes in their opening match of the T10 competition. Rahul Chopra smacked 41 runs off balls to help his team chase the total of 81 runs in their allotted ten overs. Skipper Ansar Khan picked a five-wicket haul.

V Eleven outclassed Colatta Chocolates in their first game by four wickets. Batting first in the match, Colatta scored only 87 runs as Intizar Ali picked two wickets. V Eleven completed the target within 9.1 overs to get off to a winning start.

Ahead of the match between MGM Cricket Club and V Eleven, here is everything you need to know:

MGM vs VEN Telecast

MGM Cricket Club vs V Eleven game will not be telecast in India.

MGM vs VEN Live Streaming

The Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

MGM vs VEN Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium at 1:30 AM IST on April 24, Sunday.

MGM vs VEN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Rahul Chopra

Vice-Captain: Fujail Farooqui

Suggested Playing XI for MGM vs VEN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Rahul Chopra, Amir Ullah Khan

Batters: Ansar Khan, Vibhor Shahi, Fujail Farooqui, Rahul Chopra

All-rounders: Niaz Khan, Mohammad Waseem

Bowlers: Adeel Malik, Danish Qureshi, Mohammad Jamshaid

MGM vs VEN Probable XIs

MGM Cricket Club: Bilal Asif, Muhamad Hafiz Kaleem, Waqas Ali, Ansar Khan (c), Adeel Malik, Niaz Khan, Rahul Chopra, Nawab Khan, Danish Qureshi, Malik Ghulam, Mayank Chowdary (wk)

V Eleven: Mohammad Waseem, Arif Ibrahim, Mithun Dhakkan, Vibhor Shahi, Bilal Sharif, Jaykrishan Palha, Tarun Kumar, Mohammad Jamshaid, Fujail Farooqui, Ankur Sangwan, Amir Ullah Khan

