MH vs WV Dream11 Team Prediction UVA Premier League T20 | The UVA T20 Premier League will mark the return of competitive cricket to Sri Lanka. The League will have 14 T20 games that will be played between June 29 and July 5. The tournament is a star-studded affair and will feature the likes of Tilakratne Dilshan, Thilan Tushara, Farveez Maharoof and Ajantha Mendis taking part. Four teams - Monaragala Hornets, Unilions Mahiyanganaya, Badulla Sea Eagles and Wellawaya Vipers will face off in what promises to be a week of high-intensity action for the UVA T20 Premier League Trophy.
MH vs WV UVA Premier League T20 Live Streaming Details
Fancode app, YouTube and Facebook Live.
MH vs WV UVA Premier League T20 Match Details
June 29 – 11:00 PM IST from UVA Badulla Cricket Ground
MH vs WV UVA Premier League T20 My Dream11 Team
MH vs WV Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Adithya Siriwardhana
MH vs WV Dream11 Team Batsmen: Tillakaratne Dilshan (CAPTAIN), Sandun Dushmantha, Pavan Edirisinghe, Chathura Manaranga
MH vs WV Dream11 Team All-rounders: Sachithra Serasinghe, Umesh Karunaratne (VICE CAPTAIN),
MH vs WV Dream11 Team Bowlers: Binura Fernando, Chathuranga Kumara, Ajantha Mendis, Amila Senadeera
MH vs WV Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs
Monaragala Hornets Chethan De Silva, Ajith Ekanayake (WK), Tillakaratne Dilshan (C), Dhyan Ranatunga, Kasun Senanayaka, Sachithra Serasinghe, Imesh Udayanga, Umesh Karunaratne, Binura Fernando, Chathuranga Kumara, and Mark Nawanjaya.
Wellawaya Vipers Adithya Siriwardhana (WK), Sandun Dushmantha, Chathura Manaranga, Pavan Edirisinghe, Anjana Lakshan, Achintha Eranda, Lahiru Maduwantha, Anith Bandasa, Ajantha Mendis (C), Amila Senadeera, and Akila Dushyentha.
Follow @CricketNext for more
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
MH vs WV Dream11 Team Prediction UVA Premier League T20 Monaragala Hornets vs Wellawaya Vipers – To Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips - June 29, 2020
MH vs WV Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / MH vs WV Dream11 Best Picks / MH vs WV Dream11 Captain / MH vs WV Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020
PAK v ENGLord's All Fixtures
Team Rankings