MI Cape Town vs Joburg Super Kings Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch SA20 2023 Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

MI Cape Town vs Joburg Super Kings Live Streaming: MI Cape Town will be bidding for their second win in the SA20 2023 when they will square off against Joburg Super Kings. The team is currently placed in the second position in the points table with five points.

Cape Town are coming into the Saturday game after tasting the first defeat against Durban Super Giants. Batting first, the franchise scored 152 runs. Grant Roelofsen was the top run-scorer with a knock of 52 runs. In the second innings, the bowlers failed in giving a tough fight as Super Giants chased the score within 16.3 overs. Notably, the team had won its first match against Paarl Royals by eight wickets.

Joburg Super Kings have also won one out of two games, but they are reeling at the second-last position in the standings. The team recorded a loss at the hands of Paarl Royals by seven wickets after winning their opening match against Durban Super Giants by 16 runs. Playing against Paarl, the Super Kings succumbed to pressure as they scored only 81 runs.

When will the SA20 2023 match MI Cape Town (CT) vs Joburg Super Kings (JOH) start?

The game will be conducted on January 14, Saturday.

Where will the SA20 2023 match MI Cape Town (CT) vs Joburg Super Kings (JOH) be played?

The high-profile match will be played at the Newlands in Cape Town.

What time will the SA20 2023 match MI Cape Town (CT) vs Joburg Super Kings (JOH) begin?

The match will begin at 9:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast MI Cape Town (CT) vs Joburg Super Kings (JOH) match?

MI Cape Town vs Joburg Super Kings match will be televised on the Sports18 channel in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of MI Cape Town (CT) vs Joburg Super Kings (JOH) match?

MI Cape Town vs Joburg Super Kings match is available to be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website.

CT vs JOH SA20 2023 Match, MI Cape Town probable playing XI against Joburg Super Kings: Kagiso Rabada, Dewald Brewis, Ryan Rickelton, Rassie van der Dussen, Grant Roelofsen (wk), Rashid Khan (c), Duan Jansen, Jofra Archer, Sam Curran, Delano Potgieter, George Linde

CT vs JOH SA20 2023 Match, Joburg Super Kings probable playing XI against MI Cape Town: Reeza Hendricks, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Lewis Gregory, Donavon Ferreira, Romario Shepherd, Janneman Malan, Faf du Plessis (c), Alzarri Joseph, George Garton, Aaron Phangiso, Lizaad Williams

