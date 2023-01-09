MI Cape Town vs Paarl Royals Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch SA20 2023 Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

To revolutionize the game of cricket in the country, Cricket South Africa (CSA) is ready with its own franchise league called SA20. In the inaugural edition of the Championship, six teams will be locking horns with each other to claim the trophy. The tournament that commences on January 10 will run till February 11 and will host a total of 33 matches.

The teams participating in the event are MI Cape Town, Durban’s Super Giants, Joburg Super Kings, Sunrisers Eastern Cape, Paarl Royals, and Pretoria Capitals. Meanwhile, in the curtain-raiser of the T20 extravaganza, MI Cape Town will be going one-on-one against Paarl Royals. Newlands in Cape Town will play host for the first match.

Notably, both sides have picked a strong and balanced squad in the auction. The Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan has been picked to lead the MI Cape Town. Meanwhile, David Miller has been given the responsibility to captain the Royals.

When will the SA20 2023 match MI Cape Town (CT) vs Paarl Royals (PRL) start?

The game will be conducted on January 10, Tuesday.

Where will the SA20 2023 match MI Cape Town (CT) vs Paarl Royals (PRL) be played?

The high-profile match will be played at the Newlands in Cape Town.

What time will the SA20 2023 match MI Cape Town (CT) vs Paarl Royals (PRL) begin?

The match will begin at 09:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast MI Cape Town (CT) vs Paarl Royals (PRL) match?

MI Cape Town vs Paarl Royals match will be televised on the Sports18 channel in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of MI Cape Town (CT) vs Paarl Royals (PRL) match?

MI Cape Town vs Paarl Royals match is available to be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website.

CT vs PRL SA20 2023 Match, MI Cape Town probable playing XI against Paarl Royals: Sam Curran, Rassie van der-Dussen, Dewald Brevis, Delano Potgieter, Kagiso Rabada, Rashid Khan, Jofra Archer, Liam Livingstone, Odean Smith, George Linde, Grant Roelofsen

CT vs PRL SA20 2023 Match, Paarl Royals probable playing XI against MI Cape Town: David Miller, Eoin Morgan, Jason Roy, Andile Phehlukwayo, Jos Buttler, Wihan Lubbe, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi, Obed McCoy, Corbin Bosch, Ferisco Adams

