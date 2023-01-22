MI Cape Town vs Pretoria Capitals Live Streaming and Dream11 Prediction: Check out Live Streaming details and Fantasy Cricket Tips for MI Cape Town vs Pretoria Capitals, SA20, January 22

MI Cape Town will host Pretoria Capitals for a thrilling SA20 match on January 23. Pretoria Capitals have played very well in the tournament and will pose a tough challenge. Wayne Parnell-led Pretoria Capitals have played like a unit and their batters appear to be in red-hot form. The likes of Will Jacks and Theunis de Bruyn have set the tournament on fire. Moreover, Wayne Parnell, Adil Rashid and Anrich Nortje have looked very potent. MI Cape Town will have to bring their A game on Monday if they are to defeat the Pretoria Capitals. MI Cape Town will certainly rely on strong home support at the iconic Newlands.

Ahead of the SA20 match between MI Cape Town and Pretoria Capitals, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the SA20 match between MI Cape Town and Pretoria Capitals be played?

The SA20 match between MI Cape Town and Pretoria Capitals will be played on January 23.

Where will the SA20 match between MI Cape Town and Pretoria Capitals be played?

The SA20 match between MI Cape Town and Pretoria Capitals will be played at the Newlands, Cape Town.

What time will the SA20 match between MI Cape Town and Pretoria Capitals begin?

The SA20 match between MI Cape Town and Pretoria Capitals will begin at 9:00 pm IST on January 23.

Which TV channels will broadcast the SA20 match between MI Cape Town and Pretoria Capitals?

The SA20 match between MI Cape Town and Pretoria Capitals will be telecast on the Sports18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the SA20 match between MI Cape Town and Pretoria Capitals?

The SA20 match between MI Cape Town and Pretoria Capitals will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website.

MI Cape Town vs Pretoria Capitals Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: James Neesham

Vice-Captain: Dewald Brevis

Suggested Playing XI for MI Cape Town vs Pretoria Capitals Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Philip Salt

Batters: Rassie van der Dussen, Dewald Brevis, Rilee Rossouw

All-rounders: Odean Smith, George Linde, James Neesham

Bowlers: Adil Rashid

, Anrich Nortje, Jofra Archer, Rashid Khan

MI Cape Town vs Pretoria Capitals Predicted Playing XI:

MI Cape Town: Dewald Brevis, Rassie van der Dussen, George Linde, Sam Curran, Ryan Rickelton, Grant Roelofsen, Rashid Khan (c), Odean Smith, Delano Potgieter, Kagiso Rabada, Jofra Archer

Pretoria Capitals: Philip Salt, Will Jacks, Rilee Rossouw, Theunis de Bruyn, Shane Dadswell, James Neesham, Eathan Bosch, Wayne Parnell (c), Senuran Muthusamy, Adil Rashid, Anrich Nortje

