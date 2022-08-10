‘MI Emirates’ and ‘MI Cape Town’: Reliance Industries Unveils Brand Names of 2 New T20 Teams - WATCH

Reliance Industries Limited, the owners of Mumbai Indians, today unveiled the name and brand identity of the two new franchises joining the Mumbai Indians #OneFamily. ‘MI Emirates’ in UAE’s International League T20 and ‘MI Cape Town’ in Cricket South Africa T20 League are the team names that will adorn the iconic blue and gold of the team.

‘MI Emirates’ and ‘MI Cape Town’ – these names were chosen as they call out the specific regions from where the teams will be based. The teams, ‘MI Emirates’ or phonetically “MY Emirates” and ‘MY Cape Town’ respectively, are dedicated to fans across both the Emirates and Cape Town. The new entities take the iconic Mumbai Indians’ identity and weave in the local influence. The global expansion of #OneFamily will bring to the leagues the ethos and the values that have helped elevate Mumbai Indians to be one of the most loved teams in franchise cricket.

Said Mrs. Nita M Ambani, Director of Reliance Industries, “It gives me great pleasure to welcome ‘MI Emirates’ & ‘MI Cape Town’, the newest additions to our #Onefamily. For us, MI goes beyond cricket. It embodies the ability to dream, be fearless and foster a positive attitude in life. I am sure that both MI Emirates and MI Cape Town will embrace the same ethos and take MI’s global cricket legacy to even greater heights!”

Reliance Industries has played a crucial role in evolving the sports ecosystem through ownership of cricket franchises, football leagues in India, sports sponsorship, consultancy, and athlete talent management, and bringing in industry best practices.

About Reliance Industries Limited

Reliance is India’s largest private sector company, with a consolidated revenue of INR 792,756 crore ($104.6 billion), cash profit of INR 110,778 crore ($14.6 billion), and net profit of INR 67,845 crore ($9.0 billion) for the year ended March 31, 2022. Reliance’s activities span hydrocarbon exploration and production, petroleum refining and marketing, petrochemicals, retail and digital services.

Reliance ranked 104th, the top-ranked private sector company from India, to feature in Fortune’s Global 500 list of “World’s Largest Companies” for 2022. The company stands 53rd in the Forbes Global 2000 rankings of “World’s Largest Public Companies” for 2022 – the top-most among Indian companies. It features among LinkedIn’s ‘The Best Companies to Work For in India’ (2021).

