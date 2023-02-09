MI Emirates vs Dubai Capitals Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch ILT20 2023 Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

The Dubai Capitals and MI Emirates will lock horns in the eliminator on February 9 in the International League T20. MI Emirates finished third in the ILT20 table with 11 points from 10 games, whereas, the Capitals came fourth with nine points. The Dubai-based club have managed to get the better of Keiron Pollard and Co on both occasions during the league stages. They managed to win by 16 runs, the first time and claimed a seven-wicket victory the second time.

The Capitals would thus have a psychological edge against their opponents, but even the best have crumbled during the knockout stages. Dasun Shanaka played a pivotal role, scoring an unbeaten 58, the last time these two sides met, guiding Dubai to victory. He was superbly assisted by Sikandar Raza who also scored a half-century. Nicholas Pooran was the highest scorer for Emirates with 43 runs from 31 balls. They will thus have to put this defeat behind them when they face each other at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Ahead of the ILT20 match between MI Emirates and Dubai Capitals, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the ILT20 match between MI Emirates and Dubai Capitals be played?

The ILT20 match between MI Emirates and Dubai Capitals will be played on February 9.

Where will the ILT20 match between MI Emirates and Dubai Capitals be played?

The ILT20 match between MI Emirates and Dubai Capitals will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

What time will the ILT20 match between MI Emirates and Dubai Capitals begin?

The ILT20 match between MI Emirates and Dubai Capitals will begin at 7:30 pm IST on February 9.

Which TV channels will broadcast the ILT20 match between MI Emirates and Dubai Capitals?

The ILT20 match between MI Emirates and Dubai Capitals will be telecast on the Zee Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the ILT20 match between MI Emirates and Dubai Capitals?

The ILT20 match between MI Emirates and Dubai Capitals will be streamed live on the Zee5 website and app.

Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates predicted starting lineups:

Dubai Capitals probable playing 11: Rovman Powell(C), D Lawrence, Yusuf Pathan, Robin Uthappa, Sikandar Raza, Dasun Shanaka, Fabian Allen, Isuru Udana, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Laqman Hazrat, Adam Zampa

MI Emirates probable playing 11: Najibullah Zadran, Andre Fletcher, Waseem Muhammad, Dan Mousley, Kieron Pollard(C), Dwayne Bravo, Jordan Thompson, Nicholas Pooran, Trent Boult, Imran Tahir, Fazalhaq Farooqi

