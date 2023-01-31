MI Emirates vs Gulf Giants Live Streaming and Dream11 Prediction: Check out Live Streaming details and Fantasy Cricket Tips for MI Emirates vs Gulf Giants, ILT20, February 1

MI Emirates will clash against Gulf Giants in the International League T20 on February 1, Wednesday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. The Giants got off to a great start in the tournament, winning their first two matches. They are currently placed second in the ILT20 league table with 10 points from seven matches so far. Their last two matches have been abandoned without a single delivery being bowled. Hopefully, that does not happen for the third time in a row on Wednesday. The last game they actually played resulted in a 21-run defeat against the Sharjah Warriors as their batters struggled to get going.

The Emirates are having an unpredictable season so far with performances blowing hot and cold. That said, they would be high on confidence after inflicting a humongous 157-run defeat against Desert Vipers in their last outing. Incidentally, the last game between the Gulf Giants and MI Emirates had to be abandoned.

Ahead of the ILT20 match between MI Emirates and Gulf Giants, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the ILT20 match between MI Emirates and Gulf Giants be played?

The ILT20 match between MI Emirates and Gulf Giants will be played on February 1.

Where will the ILT20 match between MI Emirates and Gulf Giants be played?

The ILT20 match between MI Emirates and Gulf Giants will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

What time will the ILT20 match between MI Emirates and Gulf Giants begin?

The ILT20 match between MI Emirates and Gulf Giants will begin at 7:30 pm IST on February 1.

Which TV channels will broadcast the ILT20 match between MI Emirates and Gulf Giants?

The ILT20 match between MI Emirates and Gulf Giants will be telecast on the Zee Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the ILT20 match between MI Emirates and Gulf Giants?

The ILT20 match between MI Emirates and Gulf Giants will be streamed live on the Zee5 website and app.

MI Emirates vs Gulf Giants Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Kieron Pollard

Vice-Captain: David Wiese

Suggested Playing XI for MI Emirates vs Gulf Giants Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Tom Banton

Batters: Chris Lynn, Andre Fletcher, James Vince, Muhammad Waseem

All-rounders: David Wiese, Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo

Bowlers: Chris Jordan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Imran Tahir

MI Emirates vs Gulf Giants Predicted Playing XI:

MI Emirates: Muhammad Waseem, Andre Fletcher, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Najibullah Zadran, Dan Mousley, Dwayne Bravo, Trent Boult, Imran Tahir, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Zahoor Khan

Gulf Giants: Tom Banton (wk), James Vince (c), Chris Lynn, Rehan Ahmed, Shimron Hetmyer, David Wiese, Liam Dawson, Aayan Afzal Khan, Chris Jordan, Sanchit Sharma, Richard Gleeson

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here