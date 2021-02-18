MI IPL 2021 Squad: Complete List of Players of Mumbai Indians

After the IPL 2021 auction, take a look at the full squad and the new additions to the Mumbai Indians (MI).

Mumbai Indians are known as one of the best T20 sides in the world and with good reason - the five time champions of the Indian Premier League (IPL) are the most successful team in the history of the tournament despite their first title win coming in 2013. Rohit Sharma's side have been a top one for the past few years and that is largely down to their solid talent scouting, auction strategies and retaining a core of players who bring them success. Mumbai Indians had released seven players from their squad and after the auction, have once again done a good job at replacing them.

Here's a look at who all they have picked up this year.

Players Bought at IPL 202I Auction

Total: 7 | Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Milne, Piyush Chawla, James Neesham, Marco Jansen, Yudhvir Charak, Arjun Tendulkar.

Overseas: 4 | Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Milne, James Neesham, Marco Jansen.

Budget Spent: Rs. 11.70 crore

Full squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Anmolpreet Singh, Aditya Tare (wk), Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Anukul Roy, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mohsin Khan.