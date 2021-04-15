MI Star Jasprit Bumrah Shares Lovely Throwback Image With Wife Sanajan Ganesan, Here's Why

There appears to be a very romantic side to Mumbai Indian (MI) pacer Jasprit Bumrah, usually not displayed. Bumrah, who married popular sports anchor Sanajan Ganesan last month, dropped his usual on-field demeanour and shared a lovely photo with his wife. Quite expressive, Bumrah looks absorbed by Sanjana’s beauty and the ambience.

The photograph appears to be from their engagement. “One month of love, belly laughs, silly jokes, long conversations and peace. One month of being married to my best friend,” Bumrah said in the tweet.

One month of love, belly laughs, silly jokes, long conversations and peace. One month of being married to my best friend.❤ pic.twitter.com/yraFiVTciM — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) April 15, 2021

Soon after, Sanjana also posted a few photographs on her Instagram account and said that she was missing Bumrah a “little extra” today.

Several fans praised and congratulated the pair on the occassion.

You both look adorable.Wishing u both he long lasting partnership. — Alok Ranjan (@itsalokranjan) April 15, 2021

Let all this continues forevermore in your life. If wife' becames best friend then marriage life will be heaven. ,👍 — Prasad Mani (@imPrasadMani) April 15, 2021

bumrah bowled by sanjana 😍😍😍 — Aastha 💫 // CSK 💛 (@Aastha04046741) April 15, 2021

Bumrah and Sanjana married in a private ceremony in a Gurudwara in Goa. Sharing photographs from his wedding, Bumrah had said, “Love, if it finds you worthy, directs your course.”

Sanjana, a former Miss India finalist, is a popular TV presenter who has covered cricket and badminton. She was also a part of MTV Splitsvilla in 2014.

Like Bumrah, Sanjana is also back to work and recorded a show ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 game between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Mumbai Indians match on April 13.

After the thrilling win against KKR, Bumrah, the mainstay of the MI pace attack, had tweeted, “Gotta love games that come alive at the death!”

Gotta love games that come alive at the death! 💯 pic.twitter.com/fk3dIQQEE5 — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) April 13, 2021

MI bowlers had produced a superb performance in the death overs to save the game as KKR required only 31 to win from 30 balls.

MI play their next match on Saturday, April 17, against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here