MI vs CSK Dream11 Predictions, IPL 2020, Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

It will be a blockbuster opening of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 when Mumbai Indians will clash against Chennai Super Kings in the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Saturday, September 18. The match is scheduled to start at 7.30pm IST.

For most cricket fans though, the highlight will be Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s appearance in the game. This will be the first time we will see Dhoni after his retirement from international cricket. This could also be the last edition of IPL, where we will see captain cool lead his side CSK.

All matches of Indian Premier League IPL 2020 can be watched on Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar app.

September 19 - 07:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Indian Premier League IPL 2020 MI vs CSK Dream11 team for Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings captain: MS Dhoni

Indian Premier League IPL 2020 MI vs CSK Dream11 team for Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings vice-captain: Suryakumar Yadav

Indian Premier League IPL 2020 MI vs CSK Dream11 team for Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock

Indian Premier League IPL 2020 MI vs CSK Dream11 team for Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings batsmen: Rohit Sharma, Saurabh Tiwary, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu

Indian Premier League IPL 2020 MI vs CSK Dream11 team for Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings all-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja

Indian Premier League IPL 2020 MI vs CSK Dream11 team for Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar

MI vs CSK Indian Premier League IPL 2020, Mumbai Indians playing 11 against Chennai Super Kings: Rohit Sharma, Saurabh Tiwary, Krunal Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Quinton de Kock (WK), Hardik Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult

MI vs CSK Indian Premier League IPL 2020, Chennai Super Kings playing 11 against Mumbai Indians: Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, MS Dhoni (WK), Dwayne Bravo, Murali Vijay, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi