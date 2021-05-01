- Match 26 - 30 Apr, FriMatch Ended179/5(20.0) RR 8.95
MI vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain Tips and Probable XIs For IPL 2021 Match Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings May 1 7:30 PM IST
- Trending Desk
- Updated: May 1, 2021, 2:20 PM IST
MI vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Indian Premier League match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings:Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 27th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) at the Arun Jaitley stadium in Delhi on Saturday.
The three-time champions Chennai are having a dream run in the ongoing season of the cash-rich league, winning five out of their opening six games. On the other hand, Mumbai are having a mixed season. Rohit Sharma-led outfit have won three matches in six games.
Both Mumbai and Chennai are coming into this match after winning their previous encounter. While CSK defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by seven wickets, Mumbai hammered inaugural champion Rajasthan Royals. CSK are leading the IPL table with ten points and Mumbai are placed at the fourth spot.
Ahead of the match between Mumbai and Chennai; here is everything you need to know:
MI vs CSK Telecast
Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD
MI vs CSK Live Streaming
The match between MI vs CSK is available to be streamed live on Disney + Hotstar.
MI vs CSK Match Details
The match will be played on Saturday, May 1at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The game will start at 07:30 pm (IST).
MI vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction
Captain: Rohit Sharma
Vice-Captain: Quinton de Kock
Suggested Playing XI for MI vs CSK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:
Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock, Ishan Kishan
Batsmen: Rohit Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Faf du Plessis
All-rounders: Krunal Pandya, Sam Curran
Bowlers: Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah
MI vs CSK Probable XIs:
Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar
